Skip The Natural Stone: Jasmine Roth Has A Better Idea For Beautiful Countertops

Unlike natural stone, porcelain is man-made, but that doesn't mean it looks cheap. It can come in either slabs or tiles and is popular for its ability to visually mimic materials like marble, quartz, concrete, and wood – not to mention, it's also available in bold colors. "One of my go-to moves is to find a beautiful porcelain countertop material that's printed to look like Calacatta marble," Jasmine Roth shared on her blog. Her own kitchen designs demonstrate how realistic and elegant porcelain can be.

For maintenance, porcelain typically only needs a light daily wipe down and requires no regular sealing. It's also very heat-resistant and non-porous, so it'll hold up well for your cooking needs. Another plus for porcelain versus natural stone is the cost of countertops. "Porcelain is way more affordable than actual marble or even some quartz options," Roth noted. While porcelain usually costs $50 to $120 per square foot with installation, marble, for instance, runs at least $100 per square foot installed.

If you're looking for porcelain kitchen countertop ideas, Roth suggests making them stand out by extending them. "For a high-end look, run the porcelain slab up the wall to serve as the backsplash," she wrote. Roth likes to opt for porcelain with a standard square mitered edge, but you have a variety of options, so get with an expert in porcelain and see if something like an eased, sharknose, or bullnose edge might fit your desired look better.