The $7 Hanging Dryer At IKEA That Makes Laundry Day 'A Little Less Of A Chore'
Doing laundry may not be your favorite task on the to-do list, but finding ways to make it more efficient can make laundry day seem less dreadful. One thing that makes doing laundry annoying is when there isn't ample space to hang up those hang-dry-only items once they're pulled from the washer. You may even avoid putting your whites in the dryer at all if you want them to stay vibrant. IKEA offers a solution that can maximize drying space even in a small area: the Pressa hanging dryer. It may look like an octopus, but it's a cute, clever clothes-drying tool that comes in yellow or green. For only $7, it's a low-cost solution to an issue that's often difficult to solve.
Users of the Pressa hanging dryer gave it a cumulative 4.5 out of 5 possible stars on IKEA. Of the more than 650 reviews, more than 475 gave it 5 stars. Another 90 plus bestowed it with 4, while only about 20 felt it warranted a 1 star. To optimize space in a small laundry room, pair the Pressa with IKEA's Vesken storage cart.
Reviewers state that the Pressa is ideal for smaller items such as socks, and even comes in handy for camping trips. Outside of the laundry room, some buyers have used it to dry papers in an art studio or herbs. Overall, the Pressa earned high rankings for value, ease of use, and appearance.
Pros and cons of the IKEA Pressa hanging dryer
The IKEA Pressa has one large, hanger-style hook on top, so it easily hangs from a curtain rod or clothesline. The unit has eight arms that fold out, and each arm has two spring-loaded, clothespin-style clips to hold freshly washed items as they dry. One reviewer stated, "This little guy is not only perfect for smaller laundry items, but also incredibly cute. I love having an octopus buddy help out on laundry day, it makes it a little less of a chore." Numerous other reviews echo the sentiment. In another, the user notes that she bought a second one because she likes it so much. She says it's "very functional, well-made, and sturdy" and appreciates that it folds up, though she'd like it to be available in additional colors. Per older reviews, it seems the Pressa used to be available in other colors, such as gray or red. Since it offers plenty of space to hang things when unfolded, owning a Pressa can be a clever IKEA hack for small spaces.
Of the reviews offering fewer than 5 stars, the main complaint is that the clips can break, and there are no replacements available. Since the device is made of plastic, it's possible that pieces might break if it falls to the ground. A couple users mentioned they couldn't figure out how to manipulate the arms to open and close since they couldn't find instructions. One user said the hanger or hook was too small to fit anything in their home. And with so many hooks so close together, it's possible a design like this will require much more dry time when hanging several wet items of clothing at once.