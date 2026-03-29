The $7 Hanging Dryer At IKEA That Makes Laundry Day 'A Little Less Of A Chore'

Doing laundry may not be your favorite task on the to-do list, but finding ways to make it more efficient can make laundry day seem less dreadful. One thing that makes doing laundry annoying is when there isn't ample space to hang up those hang-dry-only items once they're pulled from the washer. You may even avoid putting your whites in the dryer at all if you want them to stay vibrant. IKEA offers a solution that can maximize drying space even in a small area: the Pressa hanging dryer. It may look like an octopus, but it's a cute, clever clothes-drying tool that comes in yellow or green. For only $7, it's a low-cost solution to an issue that's often difficult to solve.

Users of the Pressa hanging dryer gave it a cumulative 4.5 out of 5 possible stars on IKEA. Of the more than 650 reviews, more than 475 gave it 5 stars. Another 90 plus bestowed it with 4, while only about 20 felt it warranted a 1 star. To optimize space in a small laundry room, pair the Pressa with IKEA's Vesken storage cart.

Reviewers state that the Pressa is ideal for smaller items such as socks, and even comes in handy for camping trips. Outside of the laundry room, some buyers have used it to dry papers in an art studio or herbs. Overall, the Pressa earned high rankings for value, ease of use, and appearance.