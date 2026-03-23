The Only Flower You Need To Attract Hummingbirds And Butterflies To Your Garden
Are you getting ready for hummingbirds to come to your feeder this season? If so, you might be thinking about ways you can help further attract these feathered friends and other pollinating species like butterflies to your garden. One of the best ways to accomplish this task is to grow plants of specific flower colors they are most attracted to. This can easily become an overwhelming endeavor, though, especially if you're just getting started with establishing a pollinator-friendly garden or if you're short on space. In both cases, it can be helpful to start with one plant that can help attract butterflies and hummingbirds both at once: fuchsia (Fuchsia spp.).
Known for their bright-colored, bell-shaped blooms, fuchsia plants are popular flowers that can offer value in terms of both aesthetics and attracting pollinators. These even work well in container gardens or hanging baskets. They typically bloom from spring to fall, which can be supportive during both hummingbird and butterfly seasons in the U.S. The variety of color offerings is one reason why fuchsia is so popular.
When considering butterflies and hummingbirds, you can ensure better chances of them visiting your garden by planting colors that they are most attracted to. For hummingbirds, choose red, magenta, pink, or purple varieties. The good news is butterflies are also attracted to these flower colors, and many others. When it comes to fuchsias, know that butterflies might sometimes stop by white flowers, but this hue is not a hummingbird attractor. If you're trying to attract both pollinators at the same time, you really can't go wrong with any shade of red.
Selecting and caring for fuchsia to help support pollinators
Aside from using certain colors around your garden to encourage more hummingbirds and butterflies to visit, you'll also notice there are several fuchsia species and cultivars (in fact, there are at least 100 known species!). While all types of fuchsias offer bright and beautiful flowers of many colors, this can make a seemingly straightforward selection for hummingbirds and butterflies confusing. Despite mostly growing as annuals in cooler regions, some species and cultivars of fuchsia can be grown as perennials depending on where you live. A good place to start is the popular Magellan fuchsia (Fuchsia magellanica), as this is a hardier species that sports bright red flowers that both types of pollinators may be drawn to. It's considered hardy in USDA zones 5 to 10, and can be planted in small containers or as hedges alike.
Despite the slight variations in growing and care conditions between different fuchsia species, they all have a few characteristics in common. Overall, fuchsia is sensitive to extreme temperature fluctuations, and can be easily injured in cases of extreme cold or heat. Consider a cool place in your garden with partial shade to keep your fuchsia plants happy and healthy enough to keep continuing to attract visiting butterflies and hummingbirds. Also, be aware that they require well-draining and moist soil to thrive, and they usually need extra water during the hot summer months. As a general rule, water fuchsia whenever the soil is dry to the touch. Fuchsia is not fond of frost, but extreme heat can also cause their important flowers to fall off prematurely: This is obviously not desirable for either you or pollinators.