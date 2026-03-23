The Only Flower You Need To Attract Hummingbirds And Butterflies To Your Garden

Are you getting ready for hummingbirds to come to your feeder this season? If so, you might be thinking about ways you can help further attract these feathered friends and other pollinating species like butterflies to your garden. One of the best ways to accomplish this task is to grow plants of specific flower colors they are most attracted to. This can easily become an overwhelming endeavor, though, especially if you're just getting started with establishing a pollinator-friendly garden or if you're short on space. In both cases, it can be helpful to start with one plant that can help attract butterflies and hummingbirds both at once: fuchsia (Fuchsia spp.).

Known for their bright-colored, bell-shaped blooms, fuchsia plants are popular flowers that can offer value in terms of both aesthetics and attracting pollinators. These even work well in container gardens or hanging baskets. They typically bloom from spring to fall, which can be supportive during both hummingbird and butterfly seasons in the U.S. The variety of color offerings is one reason why fuchsia is so popular.

When considering butterflies and hummingbirds, you can ensure better chances of them visiting your garden by planting colors that they are most attracted to. For hummingbirds, choose red, magenta, pink, or purple varieties. The good news is butterflies are also attracted to these flower colors, and many others. When it comes to fuchsias, know that butterflies might sometimes stop by white flowers, but this hue is not a hummingbird attractor. If you're trying to attract both pollinators at the same time, you really can't go wrong with any shade of red.