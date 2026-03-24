Transform Empty Plastic Bottles Into A Simple Herb Garden For Next To Nothing

To make the simplest of simple versions, all you need to do is cut your bottle in half and poke some small drain holes in the bottom. Then, fill it with soil and plant your seeds. If you want to hang it, a screw can be drilled through the side of the bottle and into the post or wall on which you are placing it. Alternately, you can make two to four holes around the exposed portion of the plastic above the soil level and use twine to create a hanging basket. This basic model can also be made horizontally. This works well if you want an herb garden on your kitchen windowsill.

You can also create a self-watering herb garden from a water bottle. This version requires duct tape and mesh in addition to the supplies for the basic version. Begin by cutting the top quarter off the bottle. Remove the lid, turn the top portion upside down and place it inside the bottom part of the bottle. Then, cover the exposed edge of the bottle with duct tape to both keep the pieces together and prevent cutting yourself on the edge. Next, cut a piece of twine that extends from top to bottom and lay it in the bottle, through the opening where the cap once was. Finally, place a small piece of mesh material over that opening and fill your bottle with soil.

During the initial watering of the soil, water thoroughly enough so that water passes through and into the bottom portion of the bottle. Allow it to fill almost to the cap opening of the inverted portion of the bottle. From there, the string will act as a wick and draw water up into the soil.