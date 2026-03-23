Jenny Marrs Reveals Her Go-To Neutral Paint Color: 'It's One Of My Favorites'
Since 2019, Jenny Marrs and her husband, Dave Marrs, have starred in HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," where they've undertaken dozens of renovations, mostly focused on reviving historic homes. As the creative eye in the duo, selecting paint colors is one of Marrs' favorite parts of designing a space, and she certainly has a knack for choosing them. When questioned in an Instagram reel about her process for picking a paint color during renovations, Marrs said, "Most importantly, I ask about 'how do you want a room to feel?' because I feel like color sets the tone for the mood and the feeling of the room."
Marrs understands that every homeowner's vision may vary, but when it comes to creating a space that feels peaceful, timeless, and stylish, it's hard to go wrong with traditional neutral walls. One color from Farrow & Ball in particular never lets her down. "I love classic colors," Marrs explained (via Instagram), "Drop Cloth I use all the time. It's one of my favorites."
Farrow & Ball describes Drop Cloth as a "gentle mid grey beige," though some might say it's more like a light and dusty taupe. Muted but hardly dull, Drop Cloth looks soft and natural when blanketed over a variety of surfaces, from cabinets and wainscoting to entire rooms. Soft mushroom-like hues are one of the paint color trends replacing gray in 2026, and Marrs assures fans that Drop Cloth is exceptionally workable and adaptable. "It's just a nice, rich color. It's very neutral, so you can work and add layers to it," she concluded on Instagram.
Jenny Marrs uses Drop Cloth in several fabulous transformations
In Season 5, Episode 9 of "Fixer to Fabulous" (available on HBO Max), homeowners Chris and Kim Danos walked Dave and Jenny Marrs through their home. In the living room, they approached a fireplace surrounded by outdated built-in shelves. "In my mind, the vision was just a refresh of all the built-ins, with maybe lightening it all up," Chris said. Later, they walked into the kitchen, where his wife, Kim, explained, "I want a gas range and a pot filler, but what I really want is a Jenny kitchen!"
With that, Jenny knew just what to do. After all the remodeling work was done, she finished the fireplace built-ins with a tasteful coat of Drop Cloth, boosting the mood of the living room. She also carried this color through to the kitchen cabinets and other nearby built-ins. Suffice it to say, the homeowners were impressed with the Marrs' work. "It's all beautiful with new paint," Chris said at the end of the episode, "I love the new, fresh, lighter color."
Marrs uses Drop Cloth throughout her own home, too. When the family renovated their farmhouse in Season 5, Episode 16 of "Fixer to Fabulous," they needed to make several changes to suit their maturing family. Most of the renovation was done with the goal of giving everyone personalized space, and Jenny was no exception. Implementing all her favorite things in the couple's quarters, she opted for Drop Cloth on the built-in shelves in their updated primary closet. The Marrs also used Drop Cloth on their living room built-in and on the walls in a new bathroom for their preteen daughter.
Wrap your walls in Marrs' favorite Drop Cloth
Jenny Marrs reaches for Farrow & Ball's Drop Cloth in several spaces and situations, demonstrating that the neutral paint can be versatile in your own home, too. Drop Cloth's unique shade reflects a lot of light, which keeps this color uplifted. A light reflective value (LRV) of 74.3 places it at the darker end of off-whites. Using it could be a good way to brighten a dark room without going for plain white, especially if you keep it to an accent wall or built-in piece. When choosing where to incorporate this paint, think about your room's available lighting and window coverings. Natural light at sunrise and sunset will give this shade a warm blush, which eases into a slightly lighter, grayer look under cool bulbs or bright noon lighting.
This color works best when it's paired with other shades and materials that will either match its muted nature or create a clean contrast. Linen, wood, and rattan are all materials that can play up Drop Cloth's softer side. However, it can also accommodate modern interiors with more assertive textures like stone or metal. As for trim, cabinetry, and other details, consider black, dark brown, clean white, olive, and other brilliant colors that go with taupe.