Jenny Marrs Reveals Her Go-To Neutral Paint Color: 'It's One Of My Favorites'

Since 2019, Jenny Marrs and her husband, Dave Marrs, have starred in HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," where they've undertaken dozens of renovations, mostly focused on reviving historic homes. As the creative eye in the duo, selecting paint colors is one of Marrs' favorite parts of designing a space, and she certainly has a knack for choosing them. When questioned in an Instagram reel about her process for picking a paint color during renovations, Marrs said, "Most importantly, I ask about 'how do you want a room to feel?' because I feel like color sets the tone for the mood and the feeling of the room."

Marrs understands that every homeowner's vision may vary, but when it comes to creating a space that feels peaceful, timeless, and stylish, it's hard to go wrong with traditional neutral walls. One color from Farrow & Ball in particular never lets her down. "I love classic colors," Marrs explained (via Instagram), "Drop Cloth I use all the time. It's one of my favorites."

Farrow & Ball describes Drop Cloth as a "gentle mid grey beige," though some might say it's more like a light and dusty taupe. Muted but hardly dull, Drop Cloth looks soft and natural when blanketed over a variety of surfaces, from cabinets and wainscoting to entire rooms. Soft mushroom-like hues are one of the paint color trends replacing gray in 2026, and Marrs assures fans that Drop Cloth is exceptionally workable and adaptable. "It's just a nice, rich color. It's very neutral, so you can work and add layers to it," she concluded on Instagram.