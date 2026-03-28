The Slim Bathroom Cabinet On Amazon That Can Fill Narrow Gaps With Storage
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Figuring out storage when you have a small bathroom can be a serious hassle. It's not just about finding a place to stash a few rolls of toilet paper. Most of us want to keep extra hand towels, bars of soap, or cleaning supplies nearby. If your budget is as tight as your space, one Amazon's Choice product may be the solution. The Vasagle Small Storage Narrow Floor Cabinet has a sleek design with two open shelves and three more adjustable ones hidden behind a simple Shaker-style door. Available in cloud white, dove gray, or a honey brown finish that looks way more expensive than it is, the popular cabinet proves that sometimes the smartest bathroom organization solutions come in very slim packages.
At 7.9 inches deep and 7.1 inches wide, this space-saving cabinet can easily fit between your tub and toilet or other tight spaces around the house. The white version comes in two different heights, 31.5 inches and 36.2 inches tall, while the dove gray and honey brown options are limited to the shorter size. Both are made of medium density fiberboard (MDF) and feature a simple cabinet knob handle and hinges in silver or black.
Once assembled, the slim bathroom cabinet weighs just over 10 pounds. Although it's heavy enough to stay put (especially once you've filled the cupboard and display shelves), this find comes with an anti-tip kit for anchoring it, which is always a good idea, especially if you have kids or pets.
Hundreds of Amazon customers love this customizable cabinet
As of March 2026, this narrow storage cabinet is priced between $40 and $60 on Amazon, depending on the color and size you choose. It has a 4.4-star average rating and hundreds of five-star reviews. Happy customers appreciate the overall storage capacity despite the tiny size, and although some compare it to IKEA furniture, many report the clear instructions make assembly a much easier and faster process. Fewer than 100 customers have been disappointed with their purchase. Some found it way too small to be worth the investment, while others received products with missing hardware or defective doors.
Despite being available in several neutral colors, since no one wants an all-white bathroom anymore, you may find yourself wanting to give this little furniture number an upgrade. Although you could paint it, using peel-and-stick wallpaper to line the shelves or revamp the entire exterior would be a high-impact way to transform the cabinet without all the mess. Thanks to its self-adhesive backing, removal takes only minutes when you're ready for a new look.
Thoughtful styling is another way you can make this slim cabinet stand out in even the tiniest bathroom. After adjusting or even ditching one of the adjustable shelves to store bulky bottles or toilet paper behind closed doors, consider displaying a small humidity-loving plant, cute hand towels, or a chic DIY acrylic tray on the open shelves. If you have enough room for two of these highly rated cabinets, create extra storage and visual symmetry by flanking them on either side of your toilet or vanity.