The Wasp-Attracting Plant You Should Never Grow In Your Garden
Wasps are vital to the ecosystem, but that doesn't mean they're pleasant to have near your home. It's helpful to know what plants attract wasps to avoid growing them near high-traffic areas and subjecting yourself to stinging pests and general nuisances. One such plant is Queen Anne's lace (Daucus carota). Different wasps are attracted to Queen Anne's lace for different reasons. Some are drawn to it because it produces nectar they can feed on. Since the flower clusters are flat and shallow, it's easier for wasps to reach the nectar, making Queen Anne's lace more appealing than deeper flowers. For others, the draw is the small insects like aphids that gather to feed on the plant.
Though Queen Anne's lace is enticing to aggressive varieties like yellow jackets, not all of the wasps that it attracts will sting. Many of the wasps it draws in are small parasitic wasps that prey on garden pests. They generally enjoy nectar from flowers in the carrot family, including Queen Anne's lace and its native cousin, the American wild carrot (Daucus pusillus). Parasitic wasps don't attack or sting people and can benefit your garden, but you may want to switch to growing plants that repel wasps naturally if you have an allergy or phobia.
Even if you don't mind wasps, you should often avoid planting Queen Anne's lace in the garden. It can become weedy and is considered invasive in some parts of the U.S. Queen Anne's lace spreads eagerly by seed, taking over empty patches and outcompeting native plants. It thrives in most conditions and is hardy in zones 4 through 11.
Removing Queen Anne's lace from your garden
If Queen Anne's lace is already in your garden and you want to reduce the number of wasps near your home, you may want to get rid of the flowers. Before you start, it's a good idea to wear gloves and clothes that cover your skin. The sap in Queen Anne's lace may cause rashes and skin irritation, so you should avoid contact with it as much as possible. Additionally, while parasitic wasps don't sting, you may see some less-friendly wasps visiting the flowers. If you can, try to remove the Queen Anne's lace plants before they flower. They typically bloom beginning in late spring to early summer, which is also when wasps start to become more active. Wasps may also be attracted to bright colors and strong-smelling perfume, so dress accordingly when working in your garden!
One of the best ways to control it is to cut the plant down before it produces seeds. If the plant is still relatively small, you can mow over it or dig it up. Mowing is more efficient if you have a larger patch of them. Watch for additional sprouts, since it doesn't remove the roots of the plant. Larger plants that are already flowering are more difficult to mow over, but cutting them is still the best option. Many herbicides may impact native plants as well as any pollinators that are visiting the flowers. Instead, cut the flowers down as soon as you can — they look lovely in summer flower arrangements, so you don't need to worry about letting them go to waste!