The Wasp-Attracting Plant You Should Never Grow In Your Garden

Wasps are vital to the ecosystem, but that doesn't mean they're pleasant to have near your home. It's helpful to know what plants attract wasps to avoid growing them near high-traffic areas and subjecting yourself to stinging pests and general nuisances. One such plant is Queen Anne's lace (Daucus carota). Different wasps are attracted to Queen Anne's lace for different reasons. Some are drawn to it because it produces nectar they can feed on. Since the flower clusters are flat and shallow, it's easier for wasps to reach the nectar, making Queen Anne's lace more appealing than deeper flowers. For others, the draw is the small insects like aphids that gather to feed on the plant.

Though Queen Anne's lace is enticing to aggressive varieties like yellow jackets, not all of the wasps that it attracts will sting. Many of the wasps it draws in are small parasitic wasps that prey on garden pests. They generally enjoy nectar from flowers in the carrot family, including Queen Anne's lace and its native cousin, the American wild carrot (Daucus pusillus). Parasitic wasps don't attack or sting people and can benefit your garden, but you may want to switch to growing plants that repel wasps naturally if you have an allergy or phobia.

Even if you don't mind wasps, you should often avoid planting Queen Anne's lace in the garden. It can become weedy and is considered invasive in some parts of the U.S. Queen Anne's lace spreads eagerly by seed, taking over empty patches and outcompeting native plants. It thrives in most conditions and is hardy in zones 4 through 11.