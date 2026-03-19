The Martha Stewart-Approved Way To Turn An Ordinary Cookie Tin Into An Adorable Easter Basket

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When it comes to decorating for Easter, nobody has a spring in their step quite like Martha Stewart and her design team. During a Season 9 episode of her eponymous show that was posted to YouTube in 2018, the icon learned how to turn an ordinary cookie tin into an Easter basket from Cynthia Treen, a fiber artist from her style department. "Every year we try to think of another beautiful Easter basket, and this year, well, I don't think there's been a cuter basket ever," Stewart said before creating one using flowered ribbon, linen ribbon, craft paper, double-sided tape, cardboard, and a little hot glue. Whether you're already stocking up on Peeps or you're still looking for Easter basket fillers that are anything but ordinary, this is an adorable and affordable way to DIY the classic springtime decoration.

Along with the bottom of a metal cookie tin for every basket you want to make, you'll need to hop to the store for a few other supplies. This project relies heavily on craft adhesive like the highly-rated AJ Sign World Premium Double-Sided Adhesive from Amazon. Make sure to buy tape that's slightly wider than the height of your tin. To make the basket handles and linen "grass," you'll need a similarly wide ribbon in green (or another color of your choice) along with some mat board. To line the inside of your basket, choose a few pieces of pliable craft paper with an attractive pattern. Finally, you'll also need small decorative elements as a final flourish. Stewart and Treen opted for embroidered floral ribbon trim and small silk flowers which you can find online or at your local craft store.