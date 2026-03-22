Skip Spreading Mulch: This Beautiful Plant Suppresses Weeds And Looks Stunning

Mulching is an important way to suppress weeds in a garden and in landscape beds that might border your yard. Whether you choose organic mulches such as pine straw, leaves, or bark chips in gardens, or perhaps inorganic alternatives like stones, these all have their pros and cons. While some people like its aesthetic appeal, others may be more concerned with finding and using the right type of mulch that can also prevent soil erosion and moisture evaporation in addition to managing weeds. If you're in the latter camp, you do have options outside of mulching, such as planting ground covers. Plantain-leaf pussytoes (Antennaria plantaginifolia) are one such ground cover that arguably looks more attractive than mulch while working to keep weeds to a minimum.

Also known as plantain pussytoes, this plant is native to the eastern U.S. and is identifiable by its grayish-green foliage and large leaves. It gets its name from its clusters of mostly white flowers that look like cat paws. As a bonus, this ground cover isn't invasive or aggressive like other plants of this nature, such as English ivy. In fact, plantain pussytoes grows slowly via stolons that spread on top of the surface of your garden soil. This means you can enjoy the weed-suppressive qualities of plantain pussytoes without worrying about it taking over other nearby plants. It's also fantastic for garden weed management thanks to its low-lying location. Ground covers like plantain pussytoes essentially rob any would-be weeds of the water, sunlight, and oxygen they otherwise need to thrive.