Attract This Friendly Bird To Your Garden For Natural Pest Removal — Here's How

Pests are an unfortunate part of gardening and backyard living. Whether you're dealing with unwanted bugs in your vegetable garden and flowers, or pesky insects thriving in shrubs and trees, these pests can get out of control fast, particularly during spring and summer. This problem doesn't necessarily require chemical pest control, though. In fact, using pesticides can have unintentional side effects for pollinators and other wildlife. With this in mind, it's more beneficial to employ as many natural forms of pest control as you can. One potential pest control assistant may be in avian form: The black-capped chickadee (Poecile atricapillus).

Located year-round in only the northern half of the continental U.S. (sorry, southerners), the black-capped chickadee is a small bird that is named from its black-colored feathers covering the head and neck, similar to the Carolina chickadee. It's also recognized as a rather friendly bird that doesn't cause issues. Black-capped chickadees prefer to live near trees where they can fly back and forth between food sources. If you happen to have trees or large shrubs on or near your property, then you might just increase the chances of attracting these talkative birds into your garden.

Aside from location, it's important to know the diets of black-capped chickadees. While they do visit seed feeders, they are considered insectivores that primarily eat bugs. These protein sources are even more critical during breeding season, as they make up the majority of their diets at this time. During the winter, black-capped chickadee diets are comprised of 50% invertebrates, per the Canadian Wildlife Federation. Some of their favorite bugs include spiders, beetles, and caterpillars, as well as aphids and ants.