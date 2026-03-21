11 Trees That Can Do Major Damage To Your Plumbing

Planning to plant new trees in or around your yard? Whether you're a tree planting beginner or a bit more experienced, you don't want to overlook your home's plumbing in the process. Trees can wreak total havoc on pipes, sewage systems, and all of the other plumbing components sitting underneath your lawn's grassy surface. When trees are placed too close to pipes, their roots can wind up sneaking into cracks or leaky spots as the tree grows over time. But the type of tree matters, too, as certain species can cause even more serious problems, disrupting the flow of water and waste or even causing significant damage to the pipes themselves.

When you're choosing trees for your home's outdoor spaces, you'll want to think about one detail above all else if you're concerned about potential plumbing damage: What is the tree's root system like? Some trees send their roots deep into the ground while others have shallower systems that sit close to your lawn's surface. Many of the trees that pose the biggest threat to plumbing infrastructure are those with root systems that search for their sustenance underground. Technically, all tree roots do this in order to keep the trees themselves growing and thriving. But certain types are more aggressive in their search, with fast-growing root systems that seek out water wherever they can find it, including sewer pipes and your home's plumbing system.