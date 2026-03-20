The Gorgeous Houseplant You Can Grow Indoors Without Messy Soil

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Adding new houseplants to your collection is always exciting. However, most plant lovers quickly realize how messy the soil can be. Orchids are popular for their gorgeous flowers, which luckily last longer than just a week or so. Although beautiful houseplants, the downside is they aren't the most low-maintenance indoor plants you can grow, primarily due to their specific watering needs. Surprisingly, growing them without the dirt can make them easier to care for. Most orchids are actually epiphytes, or air plants, which means their roots anchor onto the surface of other plants, often trees. Their succulent-like roots are designed to absorb nearby humidity and water from the bark. That said, they aren't parasitic, and therefore don't take in any nutrients from the other plants. Because of the way they naturally grow, the sphagnum moss they're sold in can restrict oxygen to their roots, which is why these orchids fail so frequently once brought home.

By growing orchids in water, you can skip the messy soil while giving them what they need to grow. However, growing epiphytes like orchids in water will look different than how you'd typically grow plants hydroponically. One of the most important things to know about air plants is their need for high oxygen levels. Most orchids live in the tropics where they're used to rainfall drenching the roots before draining away. So, the best way to grow orchids in water is to replicate this process with a soak-and-dry method.