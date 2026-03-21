The Affordable Way To Turn Dead Garage Ceiling Space Into Useful Overhead Storage

Since PVC pipe comes in a variety of sizes, you'll want to check what's available at your local hardware or big-box store. Many stores carry at least a 4-inch-wide PVC pipe, which is wide enough to store a few items cluttering your space. If the pipe comes in a 10-foot length, you can cut it in half with a miter saw to make two 5-footers. Arrange the pipes next to one another; how many you use is up to you based on the amount of space available. Then, construct the supports that hold the entire structure together. To do so, place a 2 x 4 across the pipes perpendicularly with the pipes spaced out a few inches. Mark the pipes and the wood in the areas where the two meet. Repeat the process with a second piece of wood near the other end of the pipes running parallel to the first piece of wood. These two pieces of wood will be screwed into the PVC pipes to keep them together as one unit, while also serving as the wood mounts that connect to the ceiling.

Next, trace the curve of a PVC pipe onto each piece of wood, cut out the curves using a jigsaw. and sand the wood. These indentations will give the pipes room to sit against the wood braces better. Then, you'll connect the PVC pipes to the wood braces with bolts. Begin by drilling holes through the arc cutouts of the wood and into the pipes. Push a bolt through each hole in the wood and through the PVC pipe on the other end, then screw a nut onto each bolt. Enlist a friend to help hold the assemblage up as you attach the wood support braces to beams or rafters in the garage using long wood screws. All that's left to do is store your various items overhead, then sit back and admire your decluttered garage.