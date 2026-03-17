Want More Orchid Blooms? These Simple Fertilizer Tips Will Do The Trick

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Orchids are incredibly beautiful, delicate-looking flowers and if you want your plant to produce more of those gorgeous blooms, we have some expert tips to help your orchids flower and thrive. Florist Spencer Falls, also known as The Unlikely Florist, spoke exclusively with Hunker about how to fertilize orchids for stunning results. For a food that's tailored to orchids and will enrich your potting mix with everything these flowers need, Falls recommends using Better-Gro Orchid Plus. "Fertilizer provides the essential nutrients orchids don't naturally receive in a home environment," he said, adding, "This stuff [Better-Gro Orchid Plus] contains micronutrients which [are] critical for long-term plant health."

Since potting mixes without soil don't typically have enough nutrients for orchids, fertilizer is a necessity. Better-Gro Orchid Plus is about $16 at Walmart, making Fall's go-to fertilizer an affordable and effective option for feeding your flowers. This orchid fertilizer has a 20-14-13 NPK formula, as well as the valuable micronutrients. The fast-acting nitrate nitrogen in the solution promotes healthy growth and could help your orchid produce more blooms for you to enjoy. This water-soluble fertilizer is also free of urea. As you learn how to care for orchids, Falls has more fertilizer and care tips to help you keep your flowers healthy and blossoming.