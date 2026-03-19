Hop Into Spring With This Adorable Wreath Anyone Can DIY
A wreath is the perfect decor to get into the spring spirit. Greenery, flowers, bright colors — it's a match made in heaven. It's even better when you can DIY the decor, creating a unique piece that's tailored to your home. And for this craft project, we're skipping traditional wreaths for a fun spring door decor idea — carrot-inspired arrangements. This wreath mimics a carrot in shape and color, using orange tulips to pull off the mirage.
You'll need roughly 30 to 40 tulips for this wreath. Faux flowers, like Mandy's Artificial Tulips, work best and will stand up to the elements. However, instead of orange, opt for purple, red, white, or yellow to stick with other natural colors of carrots. Or forgo realism, and let blue or pink carrots exist in your universe. Even an ombre design elegantly flowing from dark to light shades is a fun way to play with color. You can also use a variety of flowers. The closed crown of tulips make it ideal to create the slim silhouette of the vegetable. But again, your wreath, your rules. Mixing in roses and hydrangeas with their tiered petals and elaborate crowns is an instant way to add depth and visual interest.
Along with the flowers, you'll need faux ferns for the carrot tops, such as Cattree Artificial Ferns, and ribbon to tie it all together with some flair. Tool-wise, a pair of scissors and floral wire will do the trick. That's it! This is a simple, budget-friendly spring home decor idea to freshen up your space, so don't be surprised if you're tempted to make more than one.
How to make a floral carrot wreath
There are three steps to making this wreath: forming the carrot body, adding the green tops, and finishing it off with a ribbon. Once you've gathered your flowers, you just need to remove any leaves and tie the stems together to form the carrot shape. Start with one pristine tulip that will be the carrot tip. Then place one flower on either side of it, tying them together at the stem with floral wire. Zip ties also work. Continue layering new flowers around the bouquet in the middle, making the side pieces slightly longer than the tier before it. You also want the flower crowns close together to avoid any gaps. It helps to lay the creation flat as you bundle the flowers to form a neat V-shape. Keep adding flowers until you reach your desired length and fullness.
After the carrot body is made, the tops are next. Simply attach the faux ferns to the flower stems using the floral wire or zip ties. You can divide the greenery into individual stems to better arrange the leaves to your eye's desire or keep them in the pre-made bundle. Don't worry if where the edge of the flowers and greens meet is stemmy or uneven because it'll be covered with the ribbon. Decorative burlap, lace, or yarn ribbon can give the wreath a rustic, natural look which complements the vegetable vibe. For something more cutesy, satin, organza, and velvet are great options. Finally, tie the bow and mount the wreath on your door or even inside on a wall — maybe to match your DIY spring-inspired centerpiece.