Hop Into Spring With This Adorable Wreath Anyone Can DIY

A wreath is the perfect decor to get into the spring spirit. Greenery, flowers, bright colors — it's a match made in heaven. It's even better when you can DIY the decor, creating a unique piece that's tailored to your home. And for this craft project, we're skipping traditional wreaths for a fun spring door decor idea — carrot-inspired arrangements. This wreath mimics a carrot in shape and color, using orange tulips to pull off the mirage.

You'll need roughly 30 to 40 tulips for this wreath. Faux flowers, like Mandy's Artificial Tulips, work best and will stand up to the elements. However, instead of orange, opt for purple, red, white, or yellow to stick with other natural colors of carrots. Or forgo realism, and let blue or pink carrots exist in your universe. Even an ombre design elegantly flowing from dark to light shades is a fun way to play with color. You can also use a variety of flowers. The closed crown of tulips make it ideal to create the slim silhouette of the vegetable. But again, your wreath, your rules. Mixing in roses and hydrangeas with their tiered petals and elaborate crowns is an instant way to add depth and visual interest.

Along with the flowers, you'll need faux ferns for the carrot tops, such as Cattree Artificial Ferns, and ribbon to tie it all together with some flair. Tool-wise, a pair of scissors and floral wire will do the trick. That's it! This is a simple, budget-friendly spring home decor idea to freshen up your space, so don't be surprised if you're tempted to make more than one.