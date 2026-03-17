4 Best Laundry Detergent Substitutes You Can Use In A Pinch

Laundry is a seemingly non-stop chore, and when you're working with large, opaque bottles of detergent, it can be difficult to tell when you're running low. Thankfully, whether you need to tackle a stubborn laundry stain right away, don't have time to run to the store, or want to stretch your dollar before your next your next major restock, there are solutions you can try in a pinch that will allow you to get your clothes clean without having to use detergent.

At its core, laundry detergent is just soap. It's comprised of a mix of surfactants, enzymes, fragrances, colors, lightening agents, and filler ingredients that are there for the sole purpose of lifting dirt, grease, and stains from your clothing so it feels fresh the next time you wear it. Of course, detergent that's specifically formulated to get clothes clean will be better at this job than just about any other product, but this relatively simple goal can also be accomplished using other products you likely already have in your home. Baking soda, white vinegar, borax, and dishwashing liquid all make the cut, though with each of these items, it's important to follow instructions and make sure you're using the proper amount for your load. Otherwise, you could end up with damage to your clothing, erosion within your machine, or even a cascade of bubbles filling your laundry room!