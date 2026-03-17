Why Designers Love This Upgrade That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa
When you think of a spa-like bathroom, images of flickering candles, warm lighting, and elevated touches from the tiling and countertops to the fixtures on the sinks and showers come to mind. But it's the design details that really make a spa feel so inviting. If you're hoping to recreate that soothing, relaxation-friendly kind of environment in your own bathroom, there's one particular upgrade you can make that designers love: frameless shower glass doors. To learn more about how frameless shower doors can transform and upgrade a bathroom, we reached out to interior designer Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design.
Patton spoke exclusively to Hunker about the rising popularity of frameless glass shower doors as homeowners look for ways to ditch shower curtains and make their bathrooms look elevated: "We're seeing a strong preference for shower curtain–free bathrooms in remodels. Clients are gravitating toward cleaner sightlines and a more architectural feel."
Frameless shower glass can be used in a few different ways, depending on the style of shower you have (or will have after your bathroom remodel). But it's versatile, and frameless glass can work with open showers, walk-in showers, and other shower styles — and it doesn't have to be a complicated upgrade. As Patton explained, "The solution can be as simple as a single fixed glass panel, upgrading to a framed or frameless glass door, or fully enclosing the space with glass — often designed as a steam shower for a more elevated, spa-like experience."
Frameless glass shower doors can change a bathroom's feel
While framed and semi-frameless glass shower doors rely on thick metal frames (and sometimes an equally thick track, if they slide) to hold them in place, frameless glass shower doors eliminate that extra metal. Instead, they're made with tempered glass that's usually between 3/8-inch to 1/2-inch thick and held together with sleek brackets or small hinges that are less noticeable than bulky frames. This change might seem relatively small in the grand scheme of a whole-bathroom remodel, but as Mary Patton, interior designer, said when speaking exclusively to Hunker, "A frameless glass shower door gives a modern bathroom a clean, open feel by eliminating bulky metal framing and allowing light to flow freely through the space."
That's exactly why frameless glass shower doors can be a great way to bring a spa-inspired aesthetic into your bathroom. Lighting can play a significant role in how a space feels, and ambient lighting can help create a welcoming atmosphere. As Patton noted, "Lighting is everything. Prioritize maximizing natural light wherever possible and layer in thoughtful task and ambient lighting to create warmth and clarity."
Frameless glass shower doors can offer other benefits over traditional framed versions, too. Installing one in your bathroom "highlights beautiful tile and stone, makes even smaller bathrooms feel larger, and offers easier maintenance with fewer crevices to trap moisture. The result is a sleek, timeless look that feels both elevated and architectural," Patton said.
Other upgrades can also make your bathroom feel like a spa-worthy space
If you like the spa-like appeal of frameless glass showers and want to pair them with other upgrades, Mary Patton, interior designer with Mary Patton Design, suggested taking a look beyond the shower alone when speaking exclusively with Hunker: "If homeowners are looking to upgrade their bathrooms, I always recommend starting with how the space actually functions. Reworking the layout to better reflect how you live can make the biggest impact — sometimes that even means making the bathroom slightly smaller to create a more generous closet or dressing area."
Smaller-scale changes, Patton noted, are another way that homeowners can refresh a bathroom, saying, "Updating countertops with a beautiful, durable stone instantly elevates the room, and swapping out plumbing fixtures, mirrors, and cabinet hardware is a relatively simple way to give the space a fresh, cohesive feel." Together, these intentional changes can "transform a bathroom from purely utilitarian to something that feels considered, luxurious, and tailored to your daily routine," Patton explained.
Not quite ready to renovate your entire bathroom? You can still make smaller-scale changes to create a spa-worthy sanctuary on a budget. For example, "A fresh coat of paint in a soft, calming tone instantly transforms the atmosphere and makes the space feel intentional rather than purely functional," said Patton. "Updating lighting — especially replacing harsh overhead fixtures with warmer, layered options — adds that spa-like glow. And swapping in a new mirror, ideally something with presence and personality, can elevate the entire room without touching plumbing or tile."