Why Designers Love This Upgrade That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa

When you think of a spa-like bathroom, images of flickering candles, warm lighting, and elevated touches from the tiling and countertops to the fixtures on the sinks and showers come to mind. But it's the design details that really make a spa feel so inviting. If you're hoping to recreate that soothing, relaxation-friendly kind of environment in your own bathroom, there's one particular upgrade you can make that designers love: frameless shower glass doors. To learn more about how frameless shower doors can transform and upgrade a bathroom, we reached out to interior designer Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design.

Patton spoke exclusively to Hunker about the rising popularity of frameless glass shower doors as homeowners look for ways to ditch shower curtains and make their bathrooms look elevated: "We're seeing a strong preference for shower curtain–free bathrooms in remodels. Clients are gravitating toward cleaner sightlines and a more architectural feel."

Frameless shower glass can be used in a few different ways, depending on the style of shower you have (or will have after your bathroom remodel). But it's versatile, and frameless glass can work with open showers, walk-in showers, and other shower styles — and it doesn't have to be a complicated upgrade. As Patton explained, "The solution can be as simple as a single fixed glass panel, upgrading to a framed or frameless glass door, or fully enclosing the space with glass — often designed as a steam shower for a more elevated, spa-like experience."