The Kitchen Paint Color That Shrinks Your Home's Resale Value
It is said that kitchens sell houses, and if you want top dollar for yours, it pays to highlight this important room in tasteful ways. But "highlight" does not mean painting it with a bright color — especially yellow. This third color of the rainbow may be associated with happiness and sunshine for some, but it can look jarring and dated in a kitchen, turning off potential buyers.
Color theory points to yellow as bringing energy and joy, but it can also come off as aggressive and even cause feelings of anger and frustration. Those aren't feelings you want buyers to be having on a home tour. Recent data from Zillow shows that bright yellow kitchens can carve over $3,000 off of a home's sale price. While you might love the cheery vibe of a yellow kitchen, it is a taste-specific look that simply won't appeal to everyone. Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert, says that if you love yellow, go for it. But when it comes to selling, switch to a color with wider appeal. "Getting top dollar for your home is all about appealing to the most potential buyers. So enjoy your bright yellow kitchen and when it's time to sell, paint it olive green."
Switch your shade for a better selling price
Zillow's research backs up kitchen remodels as worthwhile investments for a quicker sale and better home price, and getting rid of an offending color is a cheaper kitchen renovation that will increase your home's value. Make sure to consider painting your cabinets as well as your walls. Cabinets of yellow pine are especially dated, helping to reduce your home's value further. Choose a more timeless paint color to attract more buyers, and during your remodel, be sure to avoid countertop styles that will hurt the sale price even more.
It's not like yellow has to be completely off the table, though. Recent trending kitchen colors have included muted shades of this color for kitchen walls and cabinetry. A soft, buttery yellow can also be era-appropriate for older homes, creating a comfy vibe. But go too bright with this primary shade and you'll be signaling caution instead of creating the inviting, homey space that most people want from their cooking area. Skip the artificial sunshine, or you could be leaving money on the kitchen table.