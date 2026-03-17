Martha Stewart Urges You To Do This Before Spring Planting In Pots

If the changing seasons have you itching to get out and try new garden ideas this spring, there are a few things you need to take care of first. Picking your plants and prepping your beds likely come to mind, but there's actually another step to pay attention to. If you're planning on reusing some of your older pots, Martha Stewart recommends sanitizing them before planting your new spring flowers as a simple way to keep your plants healthy and safe.

When you first bring your pots out of storage, take a moment to look over them for any obvious pest eggs or fungi. Empty out any old soil or leftover roots to make the process easier. This is a good time to check for any cracks or flaws that might make them unusable, too. If they're particularly dirty, wash them with soap and water before moving on to sanitize them. Once they're empty and you're sure they're in good condition, prepare your cleaning solution. Martha Stewart uses Clorox bleach and water, but you can also use vinegar in a pinch. Soak the pots for at least 10 minutes and up to an hour. Bleach is safe to use on pots made with terracotta, clay, ceramic, and plastic.

During either the pre-wash with soap and water or the sanitizing soak, scrub your pots thoroughly with a stiff brush. Porous pots such as clay and terracotta may have mineral deposits embedded in them that can take more effort to scrub off, but scraping with a blade can help. This will help knock loose any stuck on grit and grime, as well as loosen any mineral deposits. Afterwards, let non-absorbent pots dry completely. Porous pots should be left to soak in plain water before you add your plants. Since these pots absorb water when they're dry, adding soil to them when they're dry could lead to a dehydrated plant.