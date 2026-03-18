The Popular Countertops HGTV's Erin Napier Avoids In Old Homes
Erin Napier's niche is old homes. Whether it's tackling complicated renovations on her show "Home Town" or restoring a Mississippi country home that she now shares with her husband and kids, it's clear she knows her way around historic design. While these renovations present some obvious challenges from the jump — years of wear and tear, outdated wiring, complex floor plans — it's the final touches that often stump restorers, renovators, and designers. Napier, on the other hand, seems to have things figured out.
Whether you're going for a full-fledged restoration or a simpler reno, it's still important to honor the bones of the home you're working with. Otherwise, design elements can feel disjointed when placed in the context of such a historic space. One major example of this is kitchen countertops. While white counters are seemingly timeless to modern eyes, according to Napier, a stark, bright surface can look jarring in a home built in the 19th or early 20th century. "I'm so tired of seeing slabs of white," she shared in Season 7, Episode 17 of "Home Town" (via House Beautiful). "It would feel really out of synchronicity to put a countertop like that in a house from 1900."
While stylish countertops weren't completely out of the question in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the white countertop craze didn't fully take off until the 1920s. If you're considering renovating your old home or simply want to create a look that pulls from history, it might be time to consider alternative countertop materials and shy away from more modern perceptions of what's considered timeless.
How to choose a countertop material that aligns with your kitchen's history
Before you decide on a countertop material, it's important to consider your home's history. White countertops would feel far too sleek in an early 19th-century farmhouse, but they could work in a mid-century modern kitchen design. It's also necessary to decide exactly how close you'll try to get to historical accuracy. Kitchens as we know them today didn't really come about until the mid-20th century, and before then, they were significantly more focused on function than form. As such, it might be necessary to finesse a bit in order to create a space that feels historical but still includes modern conveniences.
Now, consider the materials. Rustic kitchens in a cottage or farmhouse would benefit from imperfect, simple materials. Think butcher block, reclaimed wood, or warm-toned quartz. Soapstone is another one of Napier's favorites for these spaces, but if you're looking for a more cost-effective alternative with a similar look, she recommends black mist leathered granite. While minor wear and texture might seem like negatives, they can go a long way in preventing that jarring, ultra-modern look, instead making a space feel lived-in, even if it's freshly renovated. Victorian homes, like the project Napier took on in Season 7, Episode 17 of "Home Town," will also benefit from a slab with some texture and color, though you can go more polished. For this project in particular, she chose a warm-toned granite with brown flecks.
If you feel like you're still swimming in far too large of a pool of options, look to the other original design elements in your home. Is there a historic fireplace, stained glass, or ornate tiling? Pull inspiration from these features, and you're guaranteed to create a kitchen design that feels cohesive.