The Popular Countertops HGTV's Erin Napier Avoids In Old Homes

Erin Napier's niche is old homes. Whether it's tackling complicated renovations on her show "Home Town" or restoring a Mississippi country home that she now shares with her husband and kids, it's clear she knows her way around historic design. While these renovations present some obvious challenges from the jump — years of wear and tear, outdated wiring, complex floor plans — it's the final touches that often stump restorers, renovators, and designers. Napier, on the other hand, seems to have things figured out.

Whether you're going for a full-fledged restoration or a simpler reno, it's still important to honor the bones of the home you're working with. Otherwise, design elements can feel disjointed when placed in the context of such a historic space. One major example of this is kitchen countertops. While white counters are seemingly timeless to modern eyes, according to Napier, a stark, bright surface can look jarring in a home built in the 19th or early 20th century. "I'm so tired of seeing slabs of white," she shared in Season 7, Episode 17 of "Home Town" (via House Beautiful). "It would feel really out of synchronicity to put a countertop like that in a house from 1900."

While stylish countertops weren't completely out of the question in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the white countertop craze didn't fully take off until the 1920s. If you're considering renovating your old home or simply want to create a look that pulls from history, it might be time to consider alternative countertop materials and shy away from more modern perceptions of what's considered timeless.