Don't Toss Company Mugs — Remove The Branding And Turn Them Into Decor!

While company-branded merchandise can be fun to receive in the moment, it very quickly loses its sparkle once you bring it home. If you've ever browsed the drinkware aisle of your local thrift store looking for a rare vintage mug, you've seen this in action. Secondhand stores are absolutely littered with mugs that companies or brands gave out for free, and these are now destined to sit on shelves collecting dust for the rest of their lives. Unless you are your company's biggest fan, you've likely seen the same process start to happen in your own home.

Luckily, this isn't the way things have to go. While your chances of success will depend on the mug and how the logo is adhered, you may be able to remove it to reveal a plain, unbranded mug in perfect condition — one that's ready to be repurposed as decor. All you'll need for this task is a paper towel or cotton balls and some acetone. This should work to dissolve away the pigments in the logo on your mug. However, despite the simplicity of this removal method, it should still be used with caution.

Acetone might not sound all that powerful if you're used to seeing it gently slough away a chipped manicure, but this removal agent is particularly reactive when it comes to certain materials. Styrofoam, for example, will completely dissolve when exposed to acetone, and while you can clean plastic with acetone if you do so gently, submerging it in the liquid could cause severe damage. Because of this, it's always advisable to do a small patch test on your mug before committing to the acetone method, even if you're fairly certain that there won't be any negative reactions.