The One Rare Vintage Mug You Should Never Pass Up At Estate Sales Or Thrift Stores

Estate sales are like treasure hunts with a touch of history. Imagine stepping into someone's home and uncovering vintage furniture, retro glassware, or art that tells a story you can bring into your own space. Unlike a typical yard sale, estate sales open the door to entire households, where every room holds a chance to find something personal and unexpected. And, every so often, you stumble on a rare gem you should never overlook, not only because of its value, but also for its sheer charm. Case in point: the Sigma Muppets mugs and egg cups from 1978. These whimsical pieces, featuring beloved Muppet characters like Animal, Miss Piggy, and, of course, Kermit the Frog, are the kind of nostalgic finds that make collectors' hearts say "Hi-Ho" and kitchen shelves infinitely happier.

As one commenter on Facebook says, "I found Kermit on a random shelf at a flea market and immediately purchased [it]. Best purchase I've ever made." Why should you keep your eyes peeled for these? Because some are fetching over $200 on eBay — like the Dr. Teeth mug currently listed for a cool $234.99 on eBay or the Gonzo mug (the most elusive of the bunch), going for $499.99 on eBay. According to YouTube's Texas Gal Treasures, "There's a huge fan base for Muppets, especially the Dr. Teeth mug," which she says will only increase once the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studio is rethemed as a Muppets coaster by summer 2026.