IKEA Has An Affordable Multi-Use Solution For Countertop Clutter

Countertop clutter happens everywhere, from the craft room to the vanity and from the kitchen island to the garage workbench. Life is full of essential little tools that need to stay handy, but they can easily become visual clutter that keeps your home from looking tidy. IKEA, that bastion of storage solutions, has a simple fix for that, which costs less than a latte and installs in a few minutes.

The Sunnersta rail storage system retails for an affordable $4.99 and comes with four hooks and two small buckets to hold essentials in any room of the house. This basic, white set works great as a bathroom countertop storage solution above a small vanity, with cups for makeup brushes and lotions and hooks for hair ties and scrunchies. Above a kitchen counter, the Sunnersta can handle tea towels, measuring cups, favorite mugs, kitchen scissors, and other small utensils needed for daily cooking. The steel rail is sturdy enough to handle an assortment of crafting tools and keep your desk space free for creativity.

Finding simple ways to declutter and keep your home tidy is always a challenge, and this handy little system rates well among purchasers who give it an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars, with users loving the quality and versatility.