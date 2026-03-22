Old Kitchen? This DIY Can Make It Look Brand New Without Replacing All Your Cabinets

Remodeling blues? This cheap kitchen cabinet idea can be one fresh spin that'll instantly elevate your aesthetic without the high cost of full cabinet replacement. An outdated kitchen is known to significantly reduce home value and buyer attraction, which makes it a great area to upgrade. If you see your kitchen and groan, this project can be your way to ditch your kitchen blues. In fact, there's a study by the National Association of Realtors that gives a kitchen remodel a near ten out of ten score in terms of the joy it brings homeowners (second only behind an added primary bedroom suite). You don't need to replace all your cabinets to upgrade an old kitchen: What you'll be doing is replacing a section of your upper kitchen cabinets with a more elevated style of open, floating kitchen shelving.

This takes a bit of woodworking talent and some patience, but overall it's not too advanced in terms of DIY skill level. Your supplies for this project will include some thicker wood like 2 by 4s to create your sturdy frame, plywood to turn the frame into a covered shelf, measuring tape and stud finder for prep, saw, drill, nail gun, wood screws, support screws, and wood glue for assembly. Lastly, you'll need your choice of finishing (like wood stain or paint). Since you're only doing a section of your cabinetry you'll be getting an excellent aesthetic upgrade for a totally reasonable cost.