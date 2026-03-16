Barn doors are timeless, they said. Barns have had 'em for centuries; they've stood the test of time. But of course, they weren't timeless in homes, unless you live in a barn or a rural wedding venue. Many design fads are misconstrued as timeless. We've identified a few trends that are called timeless, but when done wrong can make your home look dated: long-standing trends like subway tile and matching furniture; recent trends like modern farmhouse and all-gray interiors.

If this seems confusing, it's only because we sometimes use words that do not mean what we think they mean. The quality of being "dated," for example, requires that the trend be strongly associated with a former period of wide acceptance in the recent past, probably in living memory. Some trends must go through a period of feeling dated before they can have a resurgence. So being dated isn't a quality a thing has, it's a category we impose on it.

Timelessness is a line we draw for ourselves, or that our cultures draw for us, that proclaims, "We will always appreciate and not disparage these particular things." It's a fragile concept when applied to decor, so we usually use it to cover broader design categories, like quality and materials (particularly wood and natural stone). Timelessness is sometimes described as the "holy grail" of interior design. Perhaps that means it's protected by a taunting Frenchman, but if it means the pinnacle of design, it's not quite right. The pinnacle of interior design is a curated, personal space that you love.