Keep Flies Out Of Your Home With A Simple Solution Everyone Overlooks
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When there are flies in the house, they typically don't let you forget it. The same one might land on you over and over again like he's your new best friend. But the question is, how did they get in? Many of us go to great efforts to keep bugs at bay, including blocking entry points so they can't sneak in. It's the main reason why we put screens on our windows! Unless you've been leaving your patio door wide open to let in the breeze, there's a chance flies are getting in somewhere you overlooked: the window screens themselves.
Just like anything else, window screens can become damaged over the years. Bad weather, sun exposure, and mishaps can leave them with holes or rips. Even if they're small, they're possibly big enough for insects to get through. Some flies are only ⅛ inch in size, so a gap near a warped window frame could be its passageway in. Flies often spread germs around a home simply by landing on surfaces. In order to make sure they're not contaminating yours, it's important to repair or replace any damaged window screens.
Take action to prevent flies from sneaking through your window screens
Getting flies out of the house can be tricky at times. Avoid the hassle by inspecting your screens before it ever becomes an issue. Look very carefully at each one, taking note of any holes or gaps in the mesh. If you do come across any small tears — you can try repairing them yourself using patches. For example, use this 48-sheet Window Screen Repair Kit. Be sure to pick out a material that matches the screen you're trying to fix. Although it won't turn out flawless, it'll save you from having to replace the screen entirely. Follow the directions included with your repair kit, but it shouldn't be a difficult process.
Another option is to actually put in new screens, which you can do yourself or by hiring a professional. It's an avenue that will cost more than patches — but they'll be new, fresh, and free from any eyesores. Or, if you're the handy type, you could educate yourself on how to replace a window screen so that you can reuse the frames. Once flies no longer have access to your home through the screens, hopefully their presence will be a thing of the past. But there are other preventative measures you can take. Flies love moisture and lots of putrid garbage. Take the time to address leaks, cover trash cans, and don't allow food-covered dishes to sit out and become an invitation.