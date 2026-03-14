Keep Flies Out Of Your Home With A Simple Solution Everyone Overlooks

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When there are flies in the house, they typically don't let you forget it. The same one might land on you over and over again like he's your new best friend. But the question is, how did they get in? Many of us go to great efforts to keep bugs at bay, including blocking entry points so they can't sneak in. It's the main reason why we put screens on our windows! Unless you've been leaving your patio door wide open to let in the breeze, there's a chance flies are getting in somewhere you overlooked: the window screens themselves.

Just like anything else, window screens can become damaged over the years. Bad weather, sun exposure, and mishaps can leave them with holes or rips. Even if they're small, they're possibly big enough for insects to get through. Some flies are only ⅛ inch in size, so a gap near a warped window frame could be its passageway in. Flies often spread germs around a home simply by landing on surfaces. In order to make sure they're not contaminating yours, it's important to repair or replace any damaged window screens.