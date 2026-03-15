Neither Shelves Nor Drawers: The Dollar Tree DIY That Adds Extra Kitchen Storage

When your kitchen is cramped, it's difficult to keep it tidy. Luckily, this small kitchen organization idea will maximize tiny spaces with just a few items from Dollar Tree, making this project super budget-friendly. By attaching three of the affordable retailer's wire rectangular baskets onto an Essentials black plastic broom handle, you'll create a cute and functional piece of hanging storage. This is a great way to use the empty wall space in your kitchen to keep everything more organized.

To complete this DIY, you'll also need a pack of nylon cable ties from Dollar Tree, as well as an anti-slip mop and broom holder. Before building, you can decorate the metal baskets and broom handle to add a little decor to your kitchen as well. The broom holder will keep your basket storage conveniently mounted to the wall, where it could display your fruits, other produce, tea towels, or kitchen odds and ends.

Since this hanging storage hack only requires Dollar Tree products, it's an extremely affordable solution to a cluttered kitchen. Each item needed for this project is $1.50, putting the total price at approximately $9 before tax. If you don't have enough horizontal space on your wall to hang this project, you can mount your baskets vertically with other methods. Shower curtain rings can be used to clip the baskets together and hang them onto your wall. Alternatively, adhesive hooks could help to hang each basket individually, providing more ways to customize this cute kitchen storage hack.