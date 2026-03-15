Neither Shelves Nor Drawers: The Dollar Tree DIY That Adds Extra Kitchen Storage
When your kitchen is cramped, it's difficult to keep it tidy. Luckily, this small kitchen organization idea will maximize tiny spaces with just a few items from Dollar Tree, making this project super budget-friendly. By attaching three of the affordable retailer's wire rectangular baskets onto an Essentials black plastic broom handle, you'll create a cute and functional piece of hanging storage. This is a great way to use the empty wall space in your kitchen to keep everything more organized.
To complete this DIY, you'll also need a pack of nylon cable ties from Dollar Tree, as well as an anti-slip mop and broom holder. Before building, you can decorate the metal baskets and broom handle to add a little decor to your kitchen as well. The broom holder will keep your basket storage conveniently mounted to the wall, where it could display your fruits, other produce, tea towels, or kitchen odds and ends.
Since this hanging storage hack only requires Dollar Tree products, it's an extremely affordable solution to a cluttered kitchen. Each item needed for this project is $1.50, putting the total price at approximately $9 before tax. If you don't have enough horizontal space on your wall to hang this project, you can mount your baskets vertically with other methods. Shower curtain rings can be used to clip the baskets together and hang them onto your wall. Alternatively, adhesive hooks could help to hang each basket individually, providing more ways to customize this cute kitchen storage hack.
Building hanging kitchen storage with Dollar Tree baskets
Not only will this Dollar Tree hack keep your kitchen tidy, but it's also incredibly easy to do. First, remove the plastic hanger piece from the end of the broom handle. If you don't like the look of the black handle or the color of your baskets, consider spray painting them before assembling your kitchen storage solution. For a cottagecore look, wrap the broom handle in string, like macrame or twine, and secure it with hot glue. Once you're happy with the appearance, line up the baskets in front of your long handle, making sure they're evenly spaced. Use two zip ties to hold each basket steadily onto the bar. Finally, mount your mop and broom holder onto the wall and insert the ends of your basket storage into the clips.
If you'd prefer that your organizer be oriented vertically rather than horizontally, one easy solution is a pack of Dollar Tree's Home Collection metal shower rings for $1.50. Use four shower curtain rings to connect the top corners of one basket with the bottom corners of another. Repeat to add your third basket onto the chain, and then hang the top basket from hooks on the wall. This method allows you to use more than three baskets for additional kitchen storage as long as you have enough vertical wall space to fit them. Alternatively, install two command hooks onto your wall for each wire basket and hang them on their own.