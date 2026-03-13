People Are Using Sand To Transform Their Lawns — Here's How

Growing a lush, thriving lawn doesn't have to be difficult, but it does require planning, patience, and plenty of work throughout the year. You might run into maintenance issues and find yourself combatting patchy grass with aeration tricks or trying to figure out how to control common lawn weeds, so growing a green lawn can be a tiresome task. That's why some homeowners are turning to a surprising tool to transform their grass from lumpy and bumpy to smoothly even. Sand could be just what you need to level your lawn.

Sand isn't typically a go-to lawn care product for most homeowners. However, sand can prove to be a great ally in maintaining your grass, as it can help you level a bumpy, uneven lawn that has dips, divots, and foot-catching patches hiding under the surface. You can either use sand as a sort of spot treatment, pouring it onto any low spots and then smoothing and evening it out with the help of a lawn leveling rake. If your lawn is in a pretty rough and bumpy state and has developed a lot of indented problem areas, you can apply sand over the entire area. However, you might want to enlist a professional's help to ensure such a big swath of grass is evenly covered and you have it leveled perfectly from edge to edge. It's best to level your lawn by adding sand in early spring, when the growing season gets underway.