Make Your Garden Pop This Spring With A Dollar Tree Popcorn Bucket Upcycle

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it's time to start planning how you'll upgrade your outdoor space. If you enjoy a little "pop" of whimsy, this adorable popcorn bucket upcycle might fit your gardening plans perfectly. With a few easy tweaks, these Reusable Plastic Popcorn Buckets from Dollar Tree make surprisingly fun flowerpots. Plus, they cost only $1.50 apiece.

The popcorn buckets are on the smaller side, measuring just under 4 inches wide and 7 inches tall. Depending on the type of flower or plant you choose, you may need to repot the plant in a larger container later on. Flowers that would start well in a smaller container like this one include pansies and English daisies.

If you prefer a slightly larger container, you can opt for the Large Plastic Popcorn Tubs that measure close to 9 inches wide by 7 inches tall. They come in a square shape, so you'll get a different look than the traditional popcorn container, but otherwise, the steps to create this planter are the same. These larger containers could be perfect for growing lettuce or other leafy greens. With your buckets acquired, all you need left are some tape, goggles, potting soil, flowers, herbs, or plants, and a drill.