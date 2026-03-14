Make Your Garden Pop This Spring With A Dollar Tree Popcorn Bucket Upcycle
Spring is just around the corner, and that means it's time to start planning how you'll upgrade your outdoor space. If you enjoy a little "pop" of whimsy, this adorable popcorn bucket upcycle might fit your gardening plans perfectly. With a few easy tweaks, these Reusable Plastic Popcorn Buckets from Dollar Tree make surprisingly fun flowerpots. Plus, they cost only $1.50 apiece.
The popcorn buckets are on the smaller side, measuring just under 4 inches wide and 7 inches tall. Depending on the type of flower or plant you choose, you may need to repot the plant in a larger container later on. Flowers that would start well in a smaller container like this one include pansies and English daisies.
If you prefer a slightly larger container, you can opt for the Large Plastic Popcorn Tubs that measure close to 9 inches wide by 7 inches tall. They come in a square shape, so you'll get a different look than the traditional popcorn container, but otherwise, the steps to create this planter are the same. These larger containers could be perfect for growing lettuce or other leafy greens. With your buckets acquired, all you need left are some tape, goggles, potting soil, flowers, herbs, or plants, and a drill.
Turning Dollar Tree popcorn buckets into planters
After donning your safety goggles (it's always best to follow safety basics before embarking on a DIY project), flip the container upside down and mark where you want the hole(s) with a piece of tape. Then, drill a quarter- to half-inch hole. Remove the tape and wipe off any excess dust or plastic pieces from the inside and outside the pot. Now, it's time to plant. Add your soil and plants, thoroughly water, and put your new pot on display.
Keep in mind that this container hack doesn't only make a decorative addition outside. It can also be used to display indoor plants in any room that could use a playful touch. However, you'll want to put a drainage dish under the container to keep water from spilling onto your floors or counters. You may also want to add a few short legs (using something like Dollar Tree's Make-It Blocks Plastic Building Blocks) to make drainage a bit easier.
If movie theater popcorn is not quite your aesthetic, you can still use these buckets as affordable pots and upgrade the exterior to better fit your vibe. Try cutting down wooden paint-stirring sticks, staining them a dark wood shade, and then attaching them to the outside of the popcorn container with hot glue or E6000 for a bougie flowerpot, fancy enough for any space. Alternatively, for something a little more seasonal, you can paint the popcorn bucket in festive colors and add flower foam and faux poinsettias for an inside holiday decor piece.