Exactly What To Do If You Discover A Rabbit's Nest In Your Yard

It's surprisingly easy to find yourself staring at a nest of baby rabbits, even in your own yard. The nests are typically poorly concealed, and mother rabbits are notorious for making bad decisions about nest location when trying to navigate humans and their pets. The best thing to do is almost always to do absolutely nothing.

Of course, empathetic people have a completely understandable reluctance to do nothing in a situation that seems to require intervention, especially to save the lives of baby bunnies. Have you seen baby bunnies? Come on. But caring for wild animals like rabbits is illegal throughout the United States unless you're a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. States take these decisions out of your hands for good reasons, one of which is that the need for intervention is usually not as clear as it might seem.

Rabbits can roam from their nests when they're as young as 2 weeks old, and fully independent young rabbits are tiny. So, while it might seem like you've found an orphaned rabbit, odds are that it's just doing its thing. And note that mother rabbits only nurse once or twice a day and don't stay in the nest with their young. In fact, they carefully avoid even being in the nest area except at feeding times. If helping a rabbit — even a clearly injured one — involves having to chase it, just back away and leave it alone. Rabbits panicked from being pursued frequently die from capture myopathy, so chasing it will only harm its odds of survival.