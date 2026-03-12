Try Martha Stewart's Simple DIY To Transform Your Dated Porch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The porch is one of those spaces we use every day, but it can be tricky to update when the time comes to redecorate. If you've been giving some thought to your dated front steps or a veranda but don't want to undertake a whole renovation project, consider this smart glow-up on YouTube from home and garden guru Martha Stewart. It involves painting the floor and stairs of the porch with a diamond pattern stencil using slightly different shades for a very subtle change. This front-of-the-house refresh is porch goals and curb appeal in one, and the best bit is, Stewart takes all the guesswork out of the design.

Start with a solid base coat on the porch, then use stencils to mark the design for the second color. Stewart's greatest trick – and one that will save you a whole lot of time — is using a carpenter's chalk line to DIY your stencil. This is a tool that delivers a coating of chalk powder to a long string, which is held in place at one end, stretched out across the porch, and snapped against the surface to leave a straight edge that you can use as a guide to tape off an area for painting. This genius paint hack will help you get perfectly clean lines, whether you want to go with a diamond pattern, stripes, or checkerboard squares. There's no fuss and no need to tear up any floorboards to make the look work.