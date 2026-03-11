The Best Way To Stop Purslane Before It Starts In Your Yard

If you've been fighting common lawn weeds, you might have noticed a small, aggressively spreading plant with deceptively cheery yellow flowers and reddish stems. Common purslane (Portulaca oleracea) is a succulent that was originally native to North Africa, India, and the Middle East, but it has since spread across Europe and North America. Although it is edible and has cute flowers, its quick-spreading nature has made it the bane of many homeowners. The best way to keep purslane from taking over your yard is to ensure that your soil is healthy.

One crucial detail to focus on is your soil's texture. Purslane grows well in compacted soil, but many grass varieties do not. If your soil is compacted, it may leave your lawn weak, opening up gaps where purslane will thrive. Your lawn is more likely to be compacted if it sees a lot of foot traffic or other activity, but it can also happen naturally over time. Some signs to look out for are poor drainage and weak grass.

Luckily, you can loosen your soil by aerating it. You can use a professional aeration tool or try this hand drill hack to aerate your lawn. If your lawn isn't currently compacted, avoid walking or driving on it as much as possible, especially when the soil is wet. Wet soil is easier to compress than dry soil, so if you need to walk on your lawn or do work that requires heavy machinery, wait until it dries out if possible.