How To Level An Uneven Lawn Without Renting Expensive Equipment

For those who enjoy spending time in their yard, an uneven, bumpy lawn can be irritating. Even if you go through great pains to take care of your grass, over time it can become uneven for a variety of reasons, ranging from heavy rain to burrowing pests. Even improper mowing practices can cause it. Regardless of the cause, you can level an uneven lawn without renting expensive equipment. In fact, many of the tools you need to level your lawn are likely already in your shed — or they should be.

To that end, the first step to leveling an uneven lawn is to gather up the necessary tools and supplies. Again, most of these are essential lawn and garden tools you likely already have on hand, such as a spade or shovel, rake, water hose or section of PVC pipe, and level. You will also want to have a wheelbarrow or 5-gallon bucket handy. One item that is less common, at least for those who haven't dealt with an unlevel lawn before, is either a lawn leveling rake or a landscaping rake. Neither of these items is overly expensive to add to your tool assortment, although for small areas, you can make do with a stiff push broom instead. Finally, you need to have either a hand tamps or a lawn roller.

Of course, in addition to tools, you need material to put in those low spots. For that, grab some topdressing comprised of topsoil, sand, and compost. While the sand is optional, it can help improve drainage, which is often one of the underlying causes of an unlevel lawn. A basic topdressing uses 40% of topsoil and sand, along with 20% compost.