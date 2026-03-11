Turn An Old Bucket Into A Guest-Ready Bathroom Kit Your Overnight Visitors Will Love
When you plan to stay with family or friends, it's a good idea to create a checklist of all the bathroom items you need. However, nobody's perfect. Many of us have been in a situation where you've forgotten something important — perhaps a toothbrush, makeup removing wipes, or deodorant. Sure, you can ask your host to drive you to the drugstore. But wouldn't it be nice if everything you needed was sitting in a basket waiting for you? The answer is yes. Since you don't want your overnight visitors to run into a similar pickle, you can create a bathroom welcoming kit for them. This involves upcycling an old bucket into a guest basket by filling it with items that they might forget to bring. It's also a modern bathroom storage idea to help you cut out countertop clutter.
This idea takes hospitality a step further than setting up a guest bedroom that rivals the swankiest hotels. You're going to want to fill your kit with bathroom essentials and a few luxury items as well. To start, you'll need a bucket. If you have an old one lying around, then you're good to go. You can easily give it a makeover so that it looks warm and welcoming for your visitors. Make sure that it's the right size for wherever you'd like to place it in your bathroom. You could either tuck it away underneath the sink, or set it on a shelf to greet your guests when they walk in. After you're happy with your bucket, wash it up, and get out some crafting supplies.
Make your guests feel special with the ultimate bathroom kit
You can make transforming your bucket into a crafty DIY that'll be fun to accomplish. One way to change up the look is by covering the outside with fabric and adding a burlap bow. Tie a label to its handle, like one of these SAVVY & SORTED Round Wooden Ornament Basket Tags, that has your overnight guest's name on it. You can update it any time a new person stays over. Or, wrap thin rope all around the bucket for an adorable rustic look. Supplies like paint, contact paper, postcards, or artificial flowers could also help upgrade the bucket. Even a charming or funny bathroom sticker would help complete it.
Now's the best part: filling it up! Add mini items like toothpaste, mouthwash, hand sanitizer, lotion, and a fresh bar of soap. Stick an unopened toothbrush inside for each guest. Include thoughtful items visitors might need, like feminine products or antacid tablets. You can then pick out a couple of special items that are geared towards your guests' tastes. Place a puzzle book for your parents in the bucket, or your mom's favorite eye cream. Or, get beauty face masks for your friend to ensure they have a relaxing weekend.
Probably the most important thing you can do is clean the bathroom super well for your guests. But beyond that, having a bathroom welcoming kit is sure to make their stay extra nice. There's a good chance they won't open all of the products. You can always go through the kit at the end and figure out what needs to be tossed and replaced. Even if you stick to the basics, they'll surely be very appreciative.