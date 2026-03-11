Turn An Old Bucket Into A Guest-Ready Bathroom Kit Your Overnight Visitors Will Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you plan to stay with family or friends, it's a good idea to create a checklist of all the bathroom items you need. However, nobody's perfect. Many of us have been in a situation where you've forgotten something important — perhaps a toothbrush, makeup removing wipes, or deodorant. Sure, you can ask your host to drive you to the drugstore. But wouldn't it be nice if everything you needed was sitting in a basket waiting for you? The answer is yes. Since you don't want your overnight visitors to run into a similar pickle, you can create a bathroom welcoming kit for them. This involves upcycling an old bucket into a guest basket by filling it with items that they might forget to bring. It's also a modern bathroom storage idea to help you cut out countertop clutter.

This idea takes hospitality a step further than setting up a guest bedroom that rivals the swankiest hotels. You're going to want to fill your kit with bathroom essentials and a few luxury items as well. To start, you'll need a bucket. If you have an old one lying around, then you're good to go. You can easily give it a makeover so that it looks warm and welcoming for your visitors. Make sure that it's the right size for wherever you'd like to place it in your bathroom. You could either tuck it away underneath the sink, or set it on a shelf to greet your guests when they walk in. After you're happy with your bucket, wash it up, and get out some crafting supplies.