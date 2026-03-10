Fertilize Hydrangeas In Early Spring The Right Way For Bigger, Vibrant Blooms

When growing hydrangeas (Hydrangea spp.), some varieties will really benefit from being fertilized at the start of spring and produce large, beautiful flowers in different colors. During early springtime, old wood types of hydrangea plants begin to actively grow again after being dormant throughout the winter, and added nutrients can help. Oakleaf (H. quercifolia) and bigleaf hydrangeas (H. macrophylla) both grow on old wood and should be fertilized at the start of spring as the plants begin to reemerge. Depending on your specific kind of hydrangeas, providing your plants with some extra nutrients in March or April will help their flowers grow big and beautiful. Keep an eye on your hydrangea bushes to see exactly when they start growing again to know it's time to fertilize, as varying weather and temperatures in different locations could affect the timeframe.

Though you might not always need to fertilize your old wood hydrangeas, established, mature plants can end up producing bigger blossoms when fertilized correctly during early spring. Fertilizing these flowers could also help the blossoms have brighter, more vivid colorings. However, it's important to be aware that over-fertilizing is damaging to hydrangeas' blooms and will actually cause them to grow fewer flowers and more leaves instead. Some varieties of hydrangea, including bigleaf, like to be fertilized again after the first round of flowers has grown as well.