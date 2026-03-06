Fast-Growing Fruit Trees To Plant In Early Spring For A Tasty Harvest

There is an undeniable satisfaction that comes from plucking healthy fruit from your own trees. Should you be looking to get into growing your own, there are plenty of fruit bearing trees you can choose from. If you are anxious to get your yard filled out with fruit trees, you'll likely want to select the fast growing varieties. You will probably also want to select trees that can be planted as early as possible. To that end, there are some fast-growing fruit trees which can be planted as soon as the final frost date passes in early spring.

The majority of the trees that are best suited for early spring planting, like apples and peaches, are considered cold climate trees. However, these types of trees can typically be grown in USDA hardiness zones 1 to 8, which actually covers most of the Lower 48. There are some warm weather varieties, such as fig and most citrus, which also thrive when planted during early spring. Keep in mind, the early spring timeline refers to planting bare-root versions of these trees. Planting from seed follows an entirely different time frame and process.

While these particular varieties of trees grow extremely fast, don't expect to be harvesting fruit this fall. Even the fastest-growing fruit trees still take at least a full year after planting before yielding fruit, with most requiring at least 2 years. Others may take as long as 4 or 5 years. However, getting these trees in the ground during early spring gives them plenty of time to become established before winter dormancy. It also takes advantage of the often ample spring rainfall to help trees kickstart the growth.