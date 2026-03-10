The Color Mistake HGTV's Nate Berkus Warns Against For Open Floor Plans

Open floor plans became popular in the mid-1990s, with walls no longer dividing common areas like the living room, kitchen, and dining room. In modern homes, it caters to large families and those who love entertaining. While it's functional for certain lifestyles, open floor plans can be tricky to decorate. There's the challenge of maintaining cohesion yet defining the separate areas in the large space, especially when using paint. According to interior designer Nate Berkus, open floor plans do not play well with striking hues. When choosing paint colors for your home, he recommends calm shades.

"I think it's very difficult to actually do a bold color in an open floor plan," Berkus shared in an Instagram post. As the walls span from one end of the house to the other, a bold shade can drown the space and be too overwhelming. He doesn't even recommend trying to insert a statement color on just one panel, either. "I think that accent walls show a lack of commitment," he added. In that case, it's all or nothing, which is crucial in an open layout. In such a flexible space, where does the living room wall paint begin or the dining room end? Using different shades breaks up the space too much, creating a design that is choppy and lacks harmony. Considering the chosen hue will be slapped on every wall, you want it to be one you can live with and avoid any outdated paint color trends.