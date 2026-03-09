Melt Sticky Grease Right Off Your Walls Using Common Kitchen Staples

Your walls are the backdrop to everything that happens in your home — which means they pick up just as much everyday life as your countertops, tables, and flooring. And that means walls can get just as dirty over time as the rest of your home's surfaces. Grimy fingerprints, spills and splashes of various liquids, and even sticky, greasy, and tough stains can wind up on your walls. If you're working with painted walls in particular, making those stubborn stains disappear can be particularly tricky, as many cleaning methods can leave behind visible damage. But melting sticky grease off your painted walls can be easy to accomplish; all you need are a couple of kitchen pantry staples like vinegar or baking soda to do the trick.

Painted walls aren't impossible to clean, but they do require special care. Even a bit of elbow grease in the form of scrubbing your painted walls can remove the paint if you're not careful. First, it's important to know what type of paint was applied to your colorful DIY accent walls and neutral whole-room color schemes. Different paints require different cleaning approaches. If you're working with flat or matte paint, you'll need to choose a gentle, nonabrasive cleaner because the paint isn't highly durable. If your paint has a sheen, like semi-gloss paints, it's more durable and can handle more frequent cleaning (plus other common happenings like moisture and stains).