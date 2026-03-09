Nate Berkus' Natural, Cozy Color Palette Choice Is Far From Boring

If you think using earth tones in your home will make it feel drab, think again — you just have to look to interior designer Nate Berkus to see how playing with natural colors can create a cozy, inviting, and inspiring space. Berkus showed off his style in a feature article with Homes & Gardens early this year. Using tones of cream, green, beige, and rust, he transformed a spacious penthouse in Greenwich into a comfortable living space.

Berkus' embrace of natural colors further shines in his bedroom designs. He told Architectural Digest he's moved away from monochromatic styles and into warmer hues. "Now, I'm really reaching for richer, warmer toffees, putties, deeper earth tones in the bedrooms, because I feel like those colors wrap themselves around you. They have this way of transporting you into this space that really feels like you're sort of living inside your own bathrobe."

You don't have to go all in on earthy shades to make it key to your design. Try a lighter touch by using versatile earth tones as a base (such as a warm white or beige, Berkus' timeless color choice for modern homes), and add splashes of color elsewhere. Berkus showcased this approach in an Instagram post in 2024, focusing on burnt orange and stone furniture pieces standing out against neutral cream walls. But earthy options like browns and muted greens also work beautifully as neutrals. Pair a dark green chair with a complementing throw like yellow or burnt orange. Playing with a color wheel can help you come up with complementary color combinations that will make the home pop while maintaining a rich, soothing aesthetic.