Chip Gaines Warns Against This DIY Countertop Mistake

There are many reasons to consider concrete kitchen countertops. They are a budget-friendly option compared to stone, last for decades, and can fit various aesthetics, from rustic farmhouse to modern Art Deco. However, don't fall for those DIY videos that make the installing process look like a cinch. "These things crack if you don't do rebar just right," Chip Gaines explained. "The science is mixing the concrete right — that's the hard part. There's two keys to this: you got to get all the air out of this concrete so it'll solidify perfect, and then you got to get this thing down into every little nook and crannies." Professionals will have the skill and specialized equipment to get this job done.

The risk of wonky countertops and damage to surrounding cabinets or the flooring is high. The wrong ratio of water to concrete mix or an improper pour can lead to counters that are not leveled, have weak spots, and are prone to cracking. Even just getting the sealing process wrong will lead to a porous tabletop that stains and scratches easily. Furthermore, after the concrete sets, it might still need additional support to avoid extra pressure on the cabinets and floor. Whether in the kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room, countertops are not the place to experiment with pouring concrete. It may be wise to heed Gaines' advice and dodge a major DIY disaster entirely.