This Common Household Staple Doubles As A Bed Bug Killer (But There's A Catch)

If the mere thought of bed bugs makes your skin itch, you're certainly not alone. These tiny insects don't spread diseases, but they can cause irritation to your skin when they bite. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's even possible for some people to develop allergic reactions to bed bug bites.

Bed bugs are notoriously sneaky and difficult to get rid of, with overall cases on the rise in the U.S. Insecticides are traditionally used for active bed bug infestations, but you might wonder if there's anything you can do at home if you see one of these pesky insects without resorting to professional-grade chemicals. One such talked-about method is rubbing alcohol. It turns out that this common medicine cabinet staple may technically kill bed bugs, but this method is ineffective against widespread infestations and also becomes dangerous.

Rubbing alcohol contains the active ingredient isopropyl alcohol, which is used as an antiseptic in first aid. Outside of these uses, this common household product is often touted for certain cleaning projects, such as ink stains, removing spots on stainless steel, cleaning glass, and more. Rubbing alcohol is also sometimes used as an emergency pest control agent — including bed bugs. Rubbing alcohol with between 70% and 91% isopropyl alcohol content may kill bed bugs by targeting their exoskeletons. That said, this is not an expert-backed method of bed bug control, as the risks could outweigh any potential benefits. In fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) strongly advises against using rubbing alcohol as a form of bed bug treatment.