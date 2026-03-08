Woman Uses Dollar Tree Finds To Create A Gorgeous Flower Pot Stand On A Budget
When you're a DIYer, there are tons of affordable Dollar Tree finds that double as decor. On TikTok, Annika Hinds (@blondesigns) shared an easy way to make a plant stand using wooden craft items from Dollar Tree. With some of the low cost retailer's wooden dowels and a few of the Crafter's Square large wooden shapes, you'll be able to make a super cute plant stand with a fun design for under $10. Even if you don't have much woodworking experience, this project is extremely simple and could be completed by a total beginner. Besides your Dollar Tree wood supplies, you'll also need some sandpaper, a drill, screws, wood filler, a saw, and wood glue or another strong adhesive, like E6000. To decorate your plant stand, stain or paint the wood depending on the style you like.
The wooden shapes at Dollar Tree come in butterfly, heart, flower, and star varieties. While Hinds uses the flower shapes in her video tutorial, the other options should work just as well to DIY a gorgeous plant stand. If you aren't a fan of the cutesy-shaped look, Dollar Tree also carries Crafter's Square plywood hanging signs that come in squares and circles. Alternatively, the low-cost retailer's rectangular wood-plank boards could be used for this DIY to achieve a more streamlined look. Whatever shape you choose, you'll need three of the wooden boards to create the tabletop of your plant stand.
How to build a plant stand with wood from Dollar Tree
In her TikTok video, Hinds cuts the dowels from Dollar Tree in half with a saw to adjust the height of the plant stand's legs. Cut your dowels to whatever length you'd like to get the perfect-sized plant stand for your space. Alternatively, you could keep them at their current size for a taller stand. Glue two of these wooden rods together for each of the four furniture legs. Now, glue two of your wooden shapes together, making sure they're perfectly lined up. If you have clamps, secure the two pieces together until the adhesive is dry. With your drill, insert screws through the top of your flat shape and down into the dowels. Wood glue can secure the legs of your plant stand if you're not confident about drilling, though it may not be as sturdy.
Fill the hole in your last flat wooden shape with wood filler and sand it smooth. Paint or stain it to help seal the Dollar Tree wood. To get a cuter aesthetic, you might use bright, fun colors like Hinds, or opt for a more neutral tone to fit your decor. Glue the finished board to the top of your project to create a modern plant stand that has a touch of whimsy. If you opted for the rectangular planks rather than the more intricate wood shapes, you could build another set and create a tiered stand to hold more plant pots.