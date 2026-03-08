Woman Uses Dollar Tree Finds To Create A Gorgeous Flower Pot Stand On A Budget

When you're a DIYer, there are tons of affordable Dollar Tree finds that double as decor. On TikTok, Annika Hinds (@blondesigns) shared an easy way to make a plant stand using wooden craft items from Dollar Tree. With some of the low cost retailer's wooden dowels and a few of the Crafter's Square large wooden shapes, you'll be able to make a super cute plant stand with a fun design for under $10. Even if you don't have much woodworking experience, this project is extremely simple and could be completed by a total beginner. Besides your Dollar Tree wood supplies, you'll also need some sandpaper, a drill, screws, wood filler, a saw, and wood glue or another strong adhesive, like E6000. To decorate your plant stand, stain or paint the wood depending on the style you like.

The wooden shapes at Dollar Tree come in butterfly, heart, flower, and star varieties. While Hinds uses the flower shapes in her video tutorial, the other options should work just as well to DIY a gorgeous plant stand. If you aren't a fan of the cutesy-shaped look, Dollar Tree also carries Crafter's Square plywood hanging signs that come in squares and circles. Alternatively, the low-cost retailer's rectangular wood-plank boards could be used for this DIY to achieve a more streamlined look. Whatever shape you choose, you'll need three of the wooden boards to create the tabletop of your plant stand.