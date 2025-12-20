This Beautiful DIY Turns Any Old Log In Your Yard Into A Gorgeous Plant Stand
Backyard design is shifting toward a softer, more nostalgic style. You want your outdoor space to feel like it's been part of the landscape for years — bricks with moss edging their corners, cedar planks mellowed by rain and sun, and rustic accents that hint at quiet mornings, garden paths, and breezy summer evenings. And why stop at the major areas? Your patio decor and planters can also continue this theme. On TikTok, @maytees_garden did this using an old log in her yard.
@maytees_garden
From a log to a wow 🌿✨ that's Garden Art with style." #EcoChic #GardenArt #Nature #UrbanJungle #PlantDecor
In fact, your own woods may be one of the best places to find unique and stylish planters, as this TikToker found out. Standing the log upright, she saw it had a natural hole and indentation, so she wrapped some sturdy twine around it in sections and tucked planters in those openings to create a plant stand that mirrored the woods behind her. The end result was a very inexpensive way to add some greenery on her patio in a way that mirrored the beauty Mother Nature already displayed around her. Commenters were in love with the idea. "This is beautiful," one wrote. "Waste not, want not ... just gorgeous," another commented, followed by another saying, "I'm so excited to have an excuse to look for a big log!" Another commenter revealed that they just finished making one for indoor plants using driftwood. "Now I want them outdoors, too," they wrote.
Finding the perfect log and other ways to use them in your garden
Adding accent pieces to your backyard is one of the 18 great patio layout ideas, which is why a unique and one-of-a-kind log planter may fit perfectly into your space, adding greenery and becoming an excellent conversation starter. As you hunt down the perfect log for this, start by looking for hardwood, such as hemlock, cedar, or redwood, since they are more durable and naturally rot-resistant. Look for weaknesses before committing to your found log. If the log doesn't stand on its own, depending on its size, you might be able to set it on its side and hollow it out in the center to fit plants. This acts as a raised bed. The goal is to think creatively based on the usable log you find.
There are many ways to repurpose old logs in this way. You can hang the log from a tree branch using a swing effect with rope that elevates the planter vertically for a "magical floating shelf effect," according to YouTube's Houzz Ideas. You can also plant kitchen herbs in a log planter to add a touch of whimsy to your kitchen garden using this herb container gardening guide. You can even add a fairy garden to a hollowed-out small log for your children to enjoy.