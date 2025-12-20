This Beautiful DIY Turns Any Old Log In Your Yard Into A Gorgeous Plant Stand

Backyard design is shifting toward a softer, more nostalgic style. You want your outdoor space to feel like it's been part of the landscape for years — bricks with moss edging their corners, cedar planks mellowed by rain and sun, and rustic accents that hint at quiet mornings, garden paths, and breezy summer evenings. And why stop at the major areas? Your patio decor and planters can also continue this theme. On TikTok, @maytees_garden did this using an old log in her yard.

In fact, your own woods may be one of the best places to find unique and stylish planters, as this TikToker found out. Standing the log upright, she saw it had a natural hole and indentation, so she wrapped some sturdy twine around it in sections and tucked planters in those openings to create a plant stand that mirrored the woods behind her. The end result was a very inexpensive way to add some greenery on her patio in a way that mirrored the beauty Mother Nature already displayed around her. Commenters were in love with the idea. "This is beautiful," one wrote. "Waste not, want not ... just gorgeous," another commented, followed by another saying, "I'm so excited to have an excuse to look for a big log!" Another commenter revealed that they just finished making one for indoor plants using driftwood. "Now I want them outdoors, too," they wrote.