Reuse Old Glass Bottle Stoppers For Charming Garden Decor You'll Love

Glass bottle stoppers are one of those sweet essentials for those who have a thing for wine that there always seems to be too many of. Fortunately, they're also a great material to repurpose for several projects that turn one person's junk into another person's glittery treasure. In this case, you'll handcraft sparkling garden stakes that catch the sun and the eye. The finished look ensures you'll never forget where you planted your favorite flowers, fruits, or vegetables, and you can color code them to keep things organized.

The way this project works is by gluing colorful beads to the end of the stopper. The jewel-like look of these glass fixtures make it the perfect end piece for a luxe flower bed. This just in: plant stakes don't have to be ugly and sad. Instead, they can reflect your shining personality, and add a little glamour to your flowerbeds while simultaneously helping you repurpose an item gathering dust in the drawer. More than 7 million tons of glass hits the landfills every year, so finding ways to put these products to use not only gives you sassy new plant stakes, but makes your home more ecofriendly.