Reuse Old Glass Bottle Stoppers For Charming Garden Decor You'll Love
Glass bottle stoppers are one of those sweet essentials for those who have a thing for wine that there always seems to be too many of. Fortunately, they're also a great material to repurpose for several projects that turn one person's junk into another person's glittery treasure. In this case, you'll handcraft sparkling garden stakes that catch the sun and the eye. The finished look ensures you'll never forget where you planted your favorite flowers, fruits, or vegetables, and you can color code them to keep things organized.
The way this project works is by gluing colorful beads to the end of the stopper. The jewel-like look of these glass fixtures make it the perfect end piece for a luxe flower bed. This just in: plant stakes don't have to be ugly and sad. Instead, they can reflect your shining personality, and add a little glamour to your flowerbeds while simultaneously helping you repurpose an item gathering dust in the drawer. More than 7 million tons of glass hits the landfills every year, so finding ways to put these products to use not only gives you sassy new plant stakes, but makes your home more ecofriendly.
Building your glass bottle stopper garden decor
To make your own glass stopper garden stakes you'll need a few bottle decanter tops, and an assortment of colorful glass beads like the Loetere bulk rhinestone beads or Charmed by Dragons large lampwork beads. You'll also need some industrial strength glue like E6000 to piece it all together. Rather than using those old glass tops to replace the cork on a decanter, you can use your stoppers to create some beauty in your outdoor living space. If you don't have any kicking around, check your local thrift store for some new-to-you finds. These can be totally customized to fit your dream garden aesthetic.
After assembling your supplies, it's time to build some stylish stakes. Take the stopper and glue it to a bead by pushing the pointy end into the opening. Continue adhering beads one on top of the next, hole to hole. This creates a bubble-textured stem for your flower spike, which catches the light and reflects colors into your yard. If you're not a fan of the multi-colored finish, change things up. Personalize the finished product by painting it with a metallic spray paint or brushing on more glue and dipping it in glitter for a unified look. Add tassels, ribbons, or a name plate to the front to remind you of what is planted where. No matter how you style these pieces, you'll have some charming and very functional garden decor with old items made new.