Neither Baskets Nor Racks: The Kitchen Towel Storage Hack You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Kitchen towels are one of life's necessities, coming to the rescue time and again to dry hands and dishes galore. The only issue is that wrangling your dish towel stash isn't always the easiest task. Whether you struggle with a haphazard stack that constantly tips over in the closet, a neatly folded pile that completely rumples as soon as you grab one towel, or a drawer that seems to be springloaded with falling towels the minute you open it, we are all left with the same thought: there has to be a better way to affordably organize the kitchen towel chaos.

Luckily, the answer is yes — and it doesn't involve bulky baskets or cluttered racks. Instead, the trick is to repurpose a magazine file holder. By flipping this tall, narrow box onto its back, it becomes the perfect vertical organizer for rolled kitchen towels, complete with an angled, open front for easy access. To try this budget-friendly kitchen towel storage hack yourself, start by grabbing a spare upright magazine file holder. These are also sold at dollar or office supply stores, as well as online, such as this two-pack Amazon Basics Plastic Desk Organizer.

While you can certainly opt to use a paper or wooden magazine holder, plastic is likely to hold up better against kitchen spills, splashes, and wet hands reaching for a towel. Once your magazine holder is in hand, you're ready to set up your dish towel storage system. It's as easy to DIY as it is to maintain over time, leaving your space beautifully organized and uncluttered for the long haul.