How To Grow Parsley In Containers For A Flavorful Harvest Just About Anywhere

If you're ready for container gardening to be your new hobby, one of the best plants to start with is parsley (Petroselinum crispum). For beginner container gardeners, parsley is one of the easiest and most forgiving herbs to grow in a container. For seasoned gardeners, it's a valued annual that can be grown time and time again with great success. Still, there are some container growing tips that everyone should follow if they want a flavorful parsley harvest no matter where they live.

The primary thing to make sure of is that you are using the best type of pot for container gardening. The preferred pot size for growing multiple parsley plants is 2 gallons with a width of 8 to 9 inches. This will be deep enough for the taproot development, which is necessary for successful parsley growth. Also make sure that the pot is well-draining so the roots don't become waterlogged.

The pot, however, is only as good as the soil you put into it. Parsley loves a rich, moist soil with a pH level of between 5.5 and 6.7 that is nice and loose so the roots can grow unencumbered, and has some nitrogen-rich compost mixed in for added health. Coast of Maine Bar Harbor Blend potting soil is a perfect example of this. You can also use your own compost or some worm castings if you're a gardener who has that material ready to go.