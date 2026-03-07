How To Grow Parsley In Containers For A Flavorful Harvest Just About Anywhere
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're ready for container gardening to be your new hobby, one of the best plants to start with is parsley (Petroselinum crispum). For beginner container gardeners, parsley is one of the easiest and most forgiving herbs to grow in a container. For seasoned gardeners, it's a valued annual that can be grown time and time again with great success. Still, there are some container growing tips that everyone should follow if they want a flavorful parsley harvest no matter where they live.
The primary thing to make sure of is that you are using the best type of pot for container gardening. The preferred pot size for growing multiple parsley plants is 2 gallons with a width of 8 to 9 inches. This will be deep enough for the taproot development, which is necessary for successful parsley growth. Also make sure that the pot is well-draining so the roots don't become waterlogged.
The pot, however, is only as good as the soil you put into it. Parsley loves a rich, moist soil with a pH level of between 5.5 and 6.7 that is nice and loose so the roots can grow unencumbered, and has some nitrogen-rich compost mixed in for added health. Coast of Maine Bar Harbor Blend potting soil is a perfect example of this. You can also use your own compost or some worm castings if you're a gardener who has that material ready to go.
Planting in pots provides optimal conditions for parsley
The reason you can grow parsley in containers in any USDA climate zone is because parsley prefers a controlled climate. The chief benefit of this is that growing parsley in a container gives you the opportunity to move your plant to places where conditions are most ideal. For optimal growth, parsley enjoys about 6 hours of cool morning sun during the spring and summer, and to return indoors once the heat of the afternoon arrives. You can also move the parsley to a shadier spot.
If growing from seed, start your parsley in pots 6 to 8 weeks before your final spring frost date. This will vary depending on what climate zone you live in. This timeframe allows the plant plenty of time to establish itself and acclimate to your indoor or outdoor environment. Parsley seeds take between 14 to 35 days to germinate, so the sooner you get started, the better.
Watering your parsley plant is also incredibly important. Parsley requires about an inch of water per week to grow. Make sure the pot you're using is not made of terracotta or clay because those porous materials can actually dehydrate parsley. Also, be sure you are actually harvesting your parsley. Regular harvesting of mature parsley stems and leaves will encourage new growth, which means you'll have more parsley to add to whatever delectable culinary creation you're making next.