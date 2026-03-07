9 Genius Parchment Paper Tricks For The Kitchen And Beyond

When you break out your parchment paper at home, odds are you're using it for just a few key kitchen tasks like lining baking sheets to make your favorite holiday cookie recipes or kneading and rolling out dough for the perfect pizza. Parchment paper often doesn't see as much use (or get as much love) as other kitchen helpers like ever-versatile aluminum foil, but it's a handy tool you can use to clean, organize, and even improve your home from top to bottom. It's disposable and reusable, lightweight and yet surprisingly durable. You can take a simple sheet of parchment paper and, with a genius hack or two, turn it into a household essential that works in the kitchen and beyond.

Parchment paper might look like a roll of regular ol' brown or white paper, but it's not. It's a paper specially created for baking and cooking needs, and it's coated with silicone for a nonstick, heatproof surface (which is why it's so good at helping your cookies and casseroles brown but not burn). That coating is food-safe and able to withstand temperatures up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. And in addition to surviving the oven or toaster oven, parchment paper can handle microwave heat and messes, air fryer cooking, and more — but it can't stand the extra-high heat of the broiler. So, whether you're hacking your parchment paper for creative uses in the kitchen or elsewhere in your home, keep its heat tolerance in mind.