12 Smart Ways To Use Empty Swiffer Containers Around The House To Make Your Life Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few household cleaners rival the convenience of Swiffer's pre-moistened mopping pads that are soaked in cleaning solution and ready to use. The only issue is that once the wipes are gone, all that's left is a durable but empty plastic container destined for the trash. Fortunately, that doesn't have to be the end of their story. Once the cleaning pads are all used up, there are many brilliant ways to reuse the containers around the house, from preserving food and drink products to organizing old receipts. This extends the value of your purchase and helps keep the plastic packaging out of landfills.

The Swiffer containers work well because the lids seal tightly to keep wet mop pads wet for as long as possible. They're made of a sturdy plastic that is comparable to the strength of store-bought organizers and storage containers. The plastic material is identified as the number "6" on the recycling label, which indicates it's polystyrene. Polystyrene has many advantages, as it's lightweight and moisture-resistant. Depending on how it's made, it can also be rigid and durable. Although polystyrene is recyclable, you should know that by 2024, the United States was only recycling around 13.3% of plastic packaging (per U.S. Plastics Pact) due to low collection rates and insufficient recycling facilities. Swiffer containers are much more likely to be put to good use if repurposed around a home instead.