Why Sleeping Porches Disappeared After The 1940s

The sort of indoor-outdoor architectural integration so valued today was once a matter of course for those in the warmer parts of the United States, where summertime temperatures dictated a number of common home features ... including the sleeping porch. These days, the very idea of a sleeping porch is alien to most of us. Our bedrooms are our sanctuaries, and the notion of giving that and almost all privacy up — even temporarily — is practically anathema. But, then, now we have air conditioning.

Readily-available climate control wasn't the only reason for the decline of sleeping porches, but it was probably the deal-breaker. People with sleeping porches might not have voluntarily moved inside to the sweltering upstairs bedroom and sweaty sheets of midsummer nights just to escape the noise of increasingly popular automobiles. But there were other considerations. Design trends have always been tied to wellness, and we found more medicine-focused ways of dealing with diseases like tuberculosis, which fresh air was thought to improve. The advent of television probably had a bit to do with people retreating indoors as well.

Starting in the 1930s and accelerating after World War II, air conditioning had a profound effect on sleeping habits and, partly as a result, on the architecture of the American South. And the sleeping porch wasn't the only porch to suffer as a result, since the wraparound porch — once a means of shading windows from the onslaught of summer sun — also began to decline. Ceilings were higher before air conditioning because heat rises, and window and shutter systems also went through major changes as a result of climate-controlled residential spaces.