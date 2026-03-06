Plant This Fast-Growing Flowering Plant To Attract Hummingbirds From Spring To Fall

Whether you're a seasoned birdwatcher or an eager novice hoping to see your first backyard hummingbird, you can start with tried and true methods such as offering dye-free nectar and cleaning your hummingbird feeder regularly. Hummingbirds are also attracted to numerous types of flowering plants that help them get their nectar fix. To accommodate them, many gardeners choose colors that hummingbirds are known to spot the best, such as red, orange, and pink. Despite all these efforts, though, it can be challenging for late-season hummingbirds to find natural sources of nectar if nearby plants flower exclusively in the spring and summer months. You can help fill in flower availability gaps for hummingbirds with autumn sage (Salvia greggii).

Depending on where you live and the exact species, hummingbirds may start visiting as early as late February through mid-May before heading back south for the winter anywhere between July and October. When maintaining a hummingbird-friendly garden, it's crucial to have a variety of flowering plants that can support these birds from spring to fall. Some flowers that attract hummingbirds bloom on the early part of this spectrum, including columbine and azaleas. Others, such as nasturtium and honeysuckle, tend to flower during peak season. With autumn sage's longer blooming timeline between early spring and through the fall, you can provide additional food sources for hummingbirds and other pollinators. As a bonus, autumn sage is a native plant that also boasts the red tubular-shaped flowers that can attract these types of birds.